CC Time stuart and rex young

At left, Tim Stuart is interviewed by Rex Young of Lewis and Young Entertainment for a video honoring Lewis and Young’s “Peep in the Peep Sight” award winner for September.

 Special to the Chronicle

Citrus County actor Tim Stuart has about 1 million and 1 interests and he's good at probably all of them. He's been involved in theater since his college days at Maryville College in Eastern Tennessee.

Harry Lewis and Rex Young of the local theater production company Lewis and Young Entertainment have selected Stuart as the company's "Peep in the Peep Sight" honoree for September. The "Peep" award goes to area people who contribute to local theater. You can see a video about Stuart and his Peeps award on Lewis and Young's website, www.lyeusa.com.

