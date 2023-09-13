Citrus County actor Tim Stuart has about 1 million and 1 interests and he's good at probably all of them. He's been involved in theater since his college days at Maryville College in Eastern Tennessee.
Harry Lewis and Rex Young of the local theater production company Lewis and Young Entertainment have selected Stuart as the company's "Peep in the Peep Sight" honoree for September. The "Peep" award goes to area people who contribute to local theater. You can see a video about Stuart and his Peeps award on Lewis and Young's website, www.lyeusa.com.
In the spring, Stuart was in Lewis and Young's "Mysteries in March." In December, he was in the Valerie Players' "A Christmas Story." This October, he will be in Lewis and Young's "Humorween."
He's been in Art Center of Citrus County shows and has directed and done technical work for most of the local theater groups.
His theater credentials go way back. At Maryville College, he was involved in a number of shows and a member of a repertory company. But it was his portrayal of "The Velveteen Rabbit" that got him hooked on his career as a teacher.
For the production, the college brought in fourth- and fifth-grade students to play rabbits and Stuart said, "I was the only one who got along with these guys."
He realized he just might have found his calling and switched his major from English to elementary education.
After graduation, he held a temporary position for a semester teaching fourth and fifth grade social studies at Alcoa Elementary School in Alcoa, Tenn. Looking for a permanent post, Stuart applied for positions across the Southeast and, in 1981, was offered a fourth-grade position at Crystal River Primary School.
There, he staged plays each spring involving his students and the faculty.
After six years, he was asked to set up a theater program at Crystal River Middle School.
"At the time, the two-story building that's now there was mostly abandoned," Stuart said.
He said he was told, "'You've got this whole place to play with. So I said, 'OK, this is kind of cool.'"
He started teaching his student improvisation techniques, as well as the technical aspects of theater.
"It was amazing," he said. "It was the best seven years doing something I wasn't even certified in."
He said that even though he had been active in theater, he never had taken a theater class. He did start working toward a certification in theater. But meanwhile, plans were afoot to drop the theater program.
Stuart was offered a position at Rock Crusher Elementary School as a library and media specialist.
Once again, he wasn't certified in the subject, but he did get certified through the University of Central Florida and did such things as oversee the library, create a two-camera television studio, and learn HTML so he could build the first website for a Citrus County School.
In 2002, Stuart transferred to Citrus High School, where he was the media specialist. He retired in 2018. But he couldn't stay retired. He returned to Rock Crusher as a second-grade teacher for a few more years.
All the above were Stuart's day jobs. But in his non-teaching hours, he performed with Marion Actors Theatre, performed and directed with Gulf Island Civic Theatre, co-founded Citrus Actors Theatre, as well as was involved with the theater groups already mentioned.
For 14 years, he provided karaoke entertainment Friday and Saturday nights at Crackers in Crystal River.
He also has other interests, including making scale models, flying radio-controlled planes, using a telescope to study the stars, and brewing alcohol at home. He said a friend who is a retired biology teacher recently has gotten him interesting in birding.
"I’m still just a big kid," Stuart said. "The world is my playground,"
On the Lewis and Young Entertainment website page that introduces the video about Stuart, Lewis and Young have written that Stuart "does it all. Tim is a warehouse of knowledge and tech skills. He has been one of the cornerstones of Lewis and Young Entertainment from the very beginning."
