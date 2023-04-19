Lewis and Young Entertainment, a local production company devoted to promoting the local performing arts, wants more people to know about the plays and performers in our midst and is creating a video newsletter to help keep people informed.
Rex Young said he, and co-founder of the production company, Harry Lewis, feel that the ticket sales of the local performing arts groups would increase if people only knew what is going on.
Young said many people in a community used to read local newspapers, but he feels the number of newspaper subscribers has tapered off and that people aren't as informed as they might be about what is happening in their community.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thus, Lewis and Young are starting to create a video newsletter.
Already, they have Citrus Theater Beat videos on their website, at wwwlyeusa.com. The videos feature the audio tracks of Lewis and Young's March radio show. There's an audio of the winner of a contest that Lewis and Young sponsored, in which an actor reads, "The Raven," by Edgar Allan Poe. Area actor Larry Mitchell won the contest.
There also is a video of Steve Hrycaj, who heads the Inverness Cultural Heritage Council, and of Inverness Old County Courthouse Historical Resources Program Assistant Andrea Cuccaro, who both discuss the programming and facilities at the Old County Courthouse. Lewis and Young have staged shows at the Old County Courthouse.
The interview about the Old County Courthouse is billed on Lewis and Young's website as a Citrus Theater Beat Extra.
Lewis and Young also have a spot on their website for the public to list information about area shows and events. Anyone or any group, including schools, can use this feature to let the public know what's happening, Young said. And people can sign up on Lewis and Young's website to receive emails about upcoming community productions.
In addition, Lewis and Young have a YouTube channel with promotional videos about their shows and about an upcoming show by the Valerie Players.
Lewis and Young earn a little money by selling "live commercials" that are delivered when they stage shows and by selling space in their playbills. They also will help people produce shows for a fee and will help them produce audio recordings, among other things.
Young said Lewis and Young is one of the only local performing arts groups that pays actors and tech people. Although the pay isn't substantial, it might help offset transportation costs and at least recognizes the time, knowledge, and talent that local volunteer performers offer.
Young said that for most performers, "Money is not the motivator. But if someone is paying your gas money, it's worth it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.