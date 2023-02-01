A big cast. Singing. Dancing. Multiple sets. Costumes. Dual pianists.
The Valerie Players are filling the stage at the Valerie Theatre with the musical dazzler, “Guys and Dolls,” opening Feb. 17 and running through Feb. 26.
Director Sue Whitney said the show is “funny, very entertaining. The audience will enjoy it.”
The show tells the twin love stories of gambler Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sgt. Sarah Brown, and of the boisterous host of a floating crap game, Nathan Detroit, who’s been engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a lead performer at the Hot Box Club.
Based on some short stories by author Damon Runyon, “Guys and Dolls” opened on Broadway in 1950, won a Tony Award for Best Musical, and was chosen for the 1951 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
However, one of the writers of the story – or book – of the musical, Abe Burrows, was suspected of being a member of the Communist Party by the House Un-American Activities Committee. The Trustees of Columbia University vetoed awarding the Pulitzer Prize for Drama that year.
Among the familiar songs from “Guys and Dolls” are “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Luck Be a Lady Tonight.”
Whitney said the cast of 18 is a blend of returning and new-to-the-stage performers. Five are making their stage debut, while another five were in the cast of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which Whitney directed last February for the Valerie Players.
The cast is “very talented,” Whitney said. “They can sing.”
Accompanying the singers are keyboardists Sally Smith-Adams and Joseph Nuccio.
“The music will be excellent,” Whitney said.
The actors include: Eric Tremante as Sky Masterson, Greigh Savage as Nathan Detroit,
Jeremy Harrison as Nicely-Nicely, Miguel Machado as Benny Southstreet, Ralph Shafer as Rusty Charlie, Bayush Alford as Big Julie, Dennis Teegardin as Harry the Horse, Patrick Erhardt as Angie the Ox, Ron Alterio as Scranton Slim, Demetrius Soto as Brandy Bottle Bates, and Lowell Smith as Arvide Abernathy.
Also, Beth Herndon as Detective Brannigan; Katherine Godman as Sarah Brown; Elissa Kane as Miss Adelaide; Emma Rose Godman as Hot Box Dancer/Mimi, and Havana Dancer; Meghan Provost as Hot Box Dancer and Havana Waitress; Sandy Hynes as Agatha; and Jean Hamilton as Gen. Cartwright.
Linda Bega is serving as producer, John Koch is doing set construction, and Machado, Bega, and Whitney are rounding up props. Whitney’s sister, Ann O’Connor, is helping with choreography. So are Emma Rose Godman and Kane.
The performers have been rehearsing since Jan. 2 and “We still like each other,” Whitney said.
“There’s always drama in drama,” she said. “But so far, not this time.”
She said she wanted to thank the City of Inverness for not only providing the Valerie Theatre as a rehearsal and performance site, but also City Hall, where early rehearsals were held. City staff have been on hand to handle the performers’ needs. Whitney also thanked Our Lady-Fatima Catholic Church, which provided rehearsal space, as well.
Tickets for “Guys and Dolls” are available at www.valerietheatre.org and are $25 general admission and $20 for children 18 and younger. The show is Feb. 17-18 and 24-25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness. The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before showtime. Additional information is available at 352-341-7850.
