Grab your mom and set your sights on spring when the Citrus County Craft Council presents May Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Plantation on Crystal River.
The Plantation is a new venue for the Craft Council, which often holds its shows at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.
"We wanted to do something different," said Jamie Cyrulik, the council's publicist. "Everybody's used to us at the Armory, but possibly some new people will come out," she said.
The council likes to try out new sites. Last year, the council held one of its shows at the College of Central Florida's Citrus Campus.
Besides the change of location, the council also will be offering another new nuance - free raffle tickets to both attendees and their moms when each accompanies the other. The raffle benefits the Young Marines.
The show is the day before Mother's Day, and Cyrulik said there are plenty of potential Mother's Day gifts.
She suggested jewelry, hand-cut cards, painted handbags, and artificial flowers that are scented.
For those who want to spruce up their gardens for spring, there will be bird baths, sculptures made from glass bowls and bottles, decorative shovels, and solar windchimes that light up.
Other crafts include wreaths, candles, wooden bowls, and animals created from gourds and from copper.
The gourd animals "are gorgeous," Cyrulik said, and added that the copper animals are "so sweet."
And don't overlook the candymaker, who will be offering multiple kinds of fudge.
All of the crafters "put so much love into what they're making," Cyrulik said.
She said the May Fest will be in two buildings at the Plantation. Parking and admission are free.
The Plantation is at 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. For more information about the show and Craft Council, see the council's website: www.citruscountycraft.com.
