When traveling with pets, seek pet-friendly destinations that allow your furry companion to have some fun, such as those with ample green space to explore together.

Pets are like family and they bring deep meaning to life. While summer vacations can be exciting, bringing all family members along for the stay can make travel memories even richer. Are you ready to plan a summer getaway with your beloved pets?

According to data from Hilton, nearly 80 percent of pet owners say their pets influence the activities they plan and the destinations they visit. With scenic dog-friendly hikes across the U.S., outdoor beer gardens, hotels, restaurants and even entire cities catering to furry friends in creative ways, there are new opportunities to make incredible memories together while traveling with ease.

