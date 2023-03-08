Two alcoholics meet unexpectedly and serendipitously in Akron, Ohio, in 1935. They talk to each other about their problems and their efforts to stay sober, knowing only another alcoholic will understand.
Today, their creation, Alcoholics Anonymous, has over 2 million members and is found in over 180 countries around the world. A play documenting their friendship and their efforts to not only avoid alcohol but to help others do the same opens March 24 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness and runs through April 2.
And although that play, "Bill W. and Dr. Bob," sometimes is a sobering experience, it also "has a lot of laughs," said Director Melanie Burkhardt. "It's like when you're with close friends and you talk about horrible things. And you just laugh."
The play is produced by Charles Niski's Under Siege Enterprises and is the story of how Bill Wilson, a New York stockbroker and alcoholic, meets alcoholic Dr. Bob Smith through a series of chance events, and the two not only help each other, but other alcoholics, as well. Meanwhile, their wives, Lois and Anne, found Al-Anon, a group for the families and friends of alcoholics.
The play is about being "self-aware," said John Telschow, who plays Bill W. "It's about realizing someone out there knows exactly how you feel and that those friendships can get you through so that we can be our best selves," Telschow said.
For Kyle Flanagan, who plays Billy Dotson, the play shows that life can be "a grind. It's about taking one step forward and five steps back and not getting lost, and about finding friends who have your back and you have theirs, also."
As Janet Torcello, who plays Lois, sees it, the play is about how a person can "take trauma and repackage and repurpose it."
The show's cast and crew also include Dr. Bob Goethe, who plays Dr. Bob. Goethe is a real-life retired anesthesiologist who runs Crystal River's Dr. Bob's Compassion Clinic, a site for learning about and being certified to receive medical marijuana. This show is Goethe's first appearance on stage.
Also an acting newcomer, Irene Logsdon plays Anne. Mike Shier II plays Ebby and also is stage manager; Ofa Latu plays Henrietta and other female characters; and Flanagan plays other male characters in addition to Billy. Gayla Simmons is costumer designer.
The behind-the-curtain crew includes Jordan Lacie, Juno Payne-Umbehant, Doreen Fontanez, and Anastacia Vinson. Niski is technical director.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25, 31 and April 1, and at 3:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2. Tickets are $20 and available at valerietheatre.org, or by calling 352-650-1085. Tickets also are available at the Valerie Theatre box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before showtime. The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
