CC Travel with doggo

Learn the ropes of traveling with a dog to increase the opportunities for having lots of fun with Fido in tow.

 MetroCreative

After years living under the cloud of a pandemic that limited where they could travel, many people have a strong desire to head off for parts unknown.

As individuals and families ponder business trips or vacations, they may think about bringing a beloved pet along. According to a AAA/Best Western survey, 85 percent of dog owners travel with their dogs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.