CC Yachting

The 79% upswing in yacht bookings is not just a fleeting trend; it marks a shift in the way we perceive and experience luxury travel.

 Wealth of Geeks

In an unprecedented trend, yacht charter bookings have seen a remarkable surge. What was once the domain of A-list celebrities and billionaire magnates is now taking the world of luxury travel by storm.

Virtuoso Travel Week descended upon Las Vegas last month, revealing yacht bookings for 2023 are up 79% over 2019. Popular sailing ports like the Caribbean, Croatia, Greece, and San Tropez are in significant demand as luxury travelers go from one private experience to another.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.