Dogmen. Moklins. And traps.
You'll meet or fall into all of them May 12-13, when Lewis and Young Entertainment presents at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness three live, onstage, science fiction "radio" shows, "The Black Door," "If You Was a Moklin" and "The Trap."
Show times are 7 p.m. May 12 and 2 p.m. May 13.
The three-play production, offered as "The Spring of Sci Fi," also will feature live, acted commercials for local businesses.
The original radio shows that are being adapted for the Inverness stage "are some of the best shows we've done," said Rex Young, one of Lewis and Young's owners and a producer of the show. "It's fun," he said.
Lewis and Young Entertainment is a production company that has staged other "radio" shows this past year, as well as honoring a monthly "Peeps in the Peep Sight" person who's contributed to area theater. Lewis and Young now is branching out to produce a video newsletter to inform people about what's happening on the performing arts scene, Young said.
It already produces "Citrus Theater Beat," which features videos of local productions and actors. In addition to the "Peeps in the Peep Sight" awards it bestows each month, Lewis and Young Entertainment also honors people, businesses, and organizations that support the local arts with its video series, "Citrus Theater Beat Extra." The videos can be seen at Lewis and Young's website, "lyeusa.com," and also on its YouTube channel.
For the May 12-13 "radio" shows, the mood should be lighthearted, according to Young.
"The Black Door" is an adventure story about dogmen.
"If You Was a Moklin" is "a cute story, kind of happy and fun" about a planet where evolution occurs as parents choose which traits to bestow upon their offspring. And the inhabitants of this planet love humans, so the Moklins start becoming more and more human.
In "The Trap," an alien wants to get rid of his wife and teletransports her to Earth. Meanwhile, two Earthlings who have been drinking are out hunting. And they stumble upon the alien wife.
Those performing in "The Spring of Sci Fi" include Marco Wilson, Rachel Vazquez, Freedom, Harry Lewis, and Young.
Tickets are $15 and are available at www.lyeusa.com, or at www.valerietheatre.org. They also are available at the Valerie Theatre box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before the show.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. For general questions, call 352-341-7850.
