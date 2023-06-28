Salvador Live!

Combining art, music, dance, and theatrics, the “world’s most dynamic and unique speed painter,” Juan Salvador Llobet, known as “Salvador Live!” will be doing his live painting show as the Mad Hatter during this year’s Key Training Center Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on Friday, July 14.

 Kim Ruoff Photography / Special to the Chronicle

Going with the “Alice in Wonderland” theme, of course the entertainment for this year’s Key Training Center Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction is a Mad Hatter character live-painting a portrait of the Mad Hatter – and break dancing while doing it. Combining art, music, dance, and theatrics, the “world’s most dynamic and unique speed painter,” known as “Salvador Live!” will be doing his live painting show during the fundraising dinner on Friday, July 14. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30. Tickets are $100 per individual and are available by texting RFTS23 to 91999, going to

https://igfn.us/l/2jqyuy

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

