Going with the “Alice in Wonderland” theme, of course the entertainment for this year’s Key Training Center Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction is a Mad Hatter character live-painting a portrait of the Mad Hatter – and break dancing while doing it. Combining art, music, dance, and theatrics, the “world’s most dynamic and unique speed painter,” known as “Salvador Live!” will be doing his live painting show during the fundraising dinner on Friday, July 14. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30. Tickets are $100 per individual and are available by texting RFTS23 to 91999, going to
, or calling 352-795-5571, ext. 312. Central Florida-based Juan Salvador Llobet, best known as “Salvador Live!,” was born in Venezuela where he took an interest in arts as a young child. Fascinated with “Alice in Wonderland,” he was inspired by the Mad Hatter character and has used it in many of his performances. Also inspired by Disney cartoons and classic artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, Llobet performs as a variety of characters, from the Beatles to Dali. As a teen, Llobet moved to Miami where he gained his schooling in the arts as well as the hip-hop culture, becoming known in the B-Boy world as “Heps Fury.” He has toured and performed with original pioneers of breaking and hip-hop Crazy Legs, Mr. Wiggles, Pop Master Fable and Afrika Bambaataa. He has also toured the U.S. and Europe with international artists including NAS, Missy Elliot, Daddy Yankee and the Black Eyed Peas, and has done television appearances in shows like “Despierta America,” “Sabado Gigante” and MTV’s “Sink or Swim.” “It’s truly been an exciting, inspiring and ever-evolving ride having the passion and privilege to bring my alter ego Salvador Live to so many different audiences,” Llobet said. “Combining my passions of art, dance, music and theater and witnessing the pure joy and entertainment of so many different people has been a dream come true. “The arts are alive and so important in culture and communities. I look forward to continuing to give the gift I love to even more audiences and continuing to inspire and entertain my loyal supporters and make many new ones.”
Central Florida-based Juan Salvador Llobet, best known as “Salvador Live!,” was born in Venezuela where he took an interest in arts as a young child.
Fascinated with “Alice in Wonderland,” he was inspired by the Mad Hatter character and has used it in many of his performances.
Also inspired by Disney cartoons and classic artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, Llobet performs as a variety of characters, from the Beatles to Dali.
As a teen, Llobet moved to Miami where he gained his schooling in the arts as well as the hip-hop culture, becoming known in the B-Boy world as “Heps Fury.”
He has toured and performed with original pioneers of breaking and hip-hop Crazy Legs, Mr. Wiggles, Pop Master Fable and Afrika Bambaataa.
He has also toured the U.S. and Europe with international artists including NAS, Missy Elliot, Daddy Yankee and the Black Eyed Peas, and has done television appearances in shows like “Despierta America,” “Sabado Gigante” and MTV’s “Sink or Swim.”
“It’s truly been an exciting, inspiring and ever-evolving ride having the passion and privilege to bring my alter ego Salvador Live to so many different audiences,” Llobet said. “Combining my passions of art, dance, music and theater and witnessing the pure joy and entertainment of so many different people has been a dream come true.
“The arts are alive and so important in culture and communities. I look forward to continuing to give the gift I love to even more audiences and continuing to inspire and entertain my loyal supporters and make many new ones.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
