The past year has been a busy one for members of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills. Highlights of the year included a trip to Costa Rica at the end of February, where many beautiful birds and wildlife were seen and photographed. The beginning of April saw many members visit Florida’s East coast to photograph roseate spoonbills and osprey nesting along with other wildlife.
Co-founder Jerry Dawson organized several great field trips for the club, one of which was repeated by popular demand. Club members took two photography excursions on the Homosassa River to take pictures of the area’s natural beauty, birds and wildlife. The excursions started at the Seagrass Restaurant, where club members were given safety briefings and boat assignments. From there, they headed out on the river, taking pictures of the wildlife, plants and landscapes along the way.
Club members take these excursions and field trips several times during the year. It is always a great opportunity for members to practice their photography skills and get to know each other better. It’s a great way to meet people and get some practice in.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
During the year, there were many meeting highlights, including, in the early fall and winter, an introduction to macro given by Jack Twiggs and Bob Feldberg. At another meeting, Al Tigner gave members a greater insight to 360-degree panorama photography.
Our formal meetings ended in November with a wonderful Zoom meeting presented by internationally known photographer Lisa Langell. Activities board member Nancylee Mudd had arranged this presentation for the club.
Two special workshops were given by board member Ken Voegele on learning flash photography. These were hands-on, practical workshops where members got practice on settings and using flash. Ken will be adding future workshops in the coming year.
For the first time, the Photography Club of Citrus Hills will offer a photography contest for the members. With seven categories, there is something for all members to choose from. This contest will give members a fun way to experience entering their work into open contests.
The new year offers more exciting meetings and photography trips. Jack Twiggs and Bob Feldberg have arranged with a Costa Rican biologist and tour guide to give photographers an opportunity to experience the incredible wildlife of that amazing country.
Other field trips and getaway trips will be announced once details have been finalized.
At the January meeting, guest photographer and speaker, Jackie Kramer will take us on a journey through her digital garden. Jackie will share a variety of techniques that she uses to bring out character in floral subjects.
She will show examples and discuss how to reflect the personality of a flower through a variety of techniques, such as selective focus, shoot-throughs, abstracts, multiples, textures and more. Members will hear her rationale as it applies to decisions in the field pertaining to selection of the subject, background, approach, composition, lighting, exposure and depth of field.
This should leave us inspired to pick up our cameras and follow our own creative voice. Jackie will also share some of the lessons she learned during the pandemic and how it influenced her work and her business.
Jackie has been photographing the natural world, with an emphasis on flowers since high school. She is a Lensbaby Ambassador and KelbyOne instructor who has received international acclaim for her images. Her work has been published in numerous magazines, such as Photoshop User, Portfolio, LensWork, The Photographer magazine, and on the cover of NANPA Expressions.
Her true passion is to encourage people to live up to their legacy, which she does primarily through her Facebook group, Phlorography — Artistic Floral Photography, with thousands of passionate floral photographers from around the world. She is committed to supporting other photographers and using photography as a medium to build relationships.
There will be a charge of $10 per person for non- PCCH members to attend Jackie’s presentation.
The Photography Club of Citrus Hills brings so many opportunities for beginner and experienced photographers alike. For more information and registration, email Chphotoclub18@gmail.com, or call Ann Brixey at 352-860-2763.
Ann Brixey contributes publicity for The Photography Club of Citrus Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.