The past year has been a busy one for members of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills. Highlights of the year included a trip to Costa Rica at the end of February, where many beautiful birds and wildlife were seen and photographed. The beginning of April saw many members visit Florida’s East coast to photograph roseate spoonbills and osprey nesting along with other wildlife.

Co-founder Jerry Dawson organized several great field trips for the club, one of which was repeated by popular demand. Club members took two photography excursions on the Homosassa River to take pictures of the area’s natural beauty, birds and wildlife. The excursions started at the Seagrass Restaurant, where club members were given safety briefings and boat assignments. From there, they headed out on the river, taking pictures of the wildlife, plants and landscapes along the way.

