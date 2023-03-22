CC Freedom and rex young copy

Freedom plays the guitar at his hair salon, Vuja Dae in Floral City, while Rex Young of Lewis and Young Entertainment listens and interviews him on a video that Lewis and Young has made to honor Freedom as its “Peeps in the Peep Sight” winner for March. The award celebrates those who contribute to local theater.

 Special to the Chronicle

He's his own kind of guy. He goes by just one name. He's an actor. A hairdresser. A son, husband and dad.

And Freedom is the winner of the March "Peeps in the Peep Site Award" of the local production company, Lewis and Young Entertainment.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.