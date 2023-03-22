He's his own kind of guy. He goes by just one name. He's an actor. A hairdresser. A son, husband and dad.
And Freedom is the winner of the March "Peeps in the Peep Site Award" of the local production company, Lewis and Young Entertainment.
Each month, the company recognizes someone who has contributed to local theater.
Freedom owns Vuja Dae hair salon in Floral City. He also appears in many local plays. Among his most recent is playing the mailman in last summer's production of "On Golden Pond" by the Valerie Players. He also was in Lewis and Young's "Scary Stories for Christmas" and "Last Laughs for 22: Old Time Radio Comedy Show," both of which were in December.
Lewis and Young say on their website that Freedom's "upbeat nature and creative comedy" is why they chose him as the "Peep" of the month. They also say he's a "fun and wonderful person."
You can see a video at www.lyeusa.com in which Rex Young of Lewis and Young interviews Freedom at Freedom's hair salon. Freedom plays the guitar and discusses acting and his salon work in the video.
He tells those who are considering a life in the arts that if they are pursuing a creative life, they shouldn't do it for fame or for money because they will be miserable. But if they have a passion for it, they should proceed.
He warns, however, to be responsible and to not compromise one's integrity.
He also discusses how he wants his salon to be a place for people to come and talk with each other, to hear a little music, and to maybe spend a little time in the garden.
He says playing a son, father, and husband in real life has provided the chance to slip into his favorite roles, although when he's on stage, he loves best whatever role he's playing.
