Take an auditorium holiday cruise Dec. 10 when Reflections Dance Studio of Lecanto teams with the Citrus High School singing group, Category 5, to present “Journey Through Christmas Traditions.”
The show, featuring dancers ages 2 through high school, as well as Category 5 and some violin players, is at 6 p.m. at Lecanto High School’s Curtis Peterson Auditorium.
Gardner wrote the show, which is her studio’s first production of this nature and first Christmas show.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
She bought the dance studio nine years ago when she was 18 and said the studio has presented more traditional dance recitals until now.
She said she grew up performing in Ocala in the perennial Christmas ballet favorite, “The Nutcracker,” and felt she’d like to participate in “enriching the community with arts and music” for the holidays. But she thought staging a full performance of “The Nutcracker” would not be feasible.
So, she decided to take matters into her own hands and created “Journey,” which she said has three parts – the anticipation of Christmas, Christmas Day, and the true meaning of Christmas.
The show includes both a secular Santa and holiday-themed Christian music.
Category 5 performs carols at the beginning of the show and joins in the finale.
The story is told through the eyes of Noelle, played by Hannah Aven, 8. In publicity material, Noelle is described as “a wondering girl” who “navigates Christmas traditions to find the real meaning of Christmas.”
Gardner is the narrator on the prerecorded soundtrack.
Special lighting and fog effects are by Wylie Productions.
Tickets for “Journey Through Christmas Traditions” are $15 and available at the door or through Reflections Dance Studio’s Facebook page or the Curtis Peterson Auditorium’s Facebook page. The studio can be reached through its website, ReflectionsDance.Net, or by phoning 352-601-0912.
The auditorium is at 3810 W. Education Path, Lecanto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.