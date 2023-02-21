The Nature Coast Community Band take the stage March 4 and March 5 to transport music lovers around the world in a symphonic journey, under the baton of Conductor Kathy Thompson.
“Music Around the World” will be staged at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Seven Rivers Church at 4221 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto will host the concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
All NCCB concerts are free.
According to the NCCB website, NCCB performs 12-15 free concerts a year. Established in 2009, the band currently boasts over 50 high-caliber, volunteer musicians performing new symphonic band music at themed concerts all year long.
Who is in the band?
Musicians range in age from 15-94, and include a high school and college students, veterans, retired professional musicians and composers. The NCCB rehearses once a week for two hours and has performed over 100 concerts, each with a new program, new soloists, a creative theme and a narration to guide the audience through the program.
At present, the NCCB has openings for tuba, french horn, euphonium, clarinet and trombone. Interested musicians may visit the website, naturecoastcommunityband.com, for information and to submit an Interested in Joining form.
More this season
Following these two Winter Concerts, NCCB plans Spring Concerts and Independence Day Concerts. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. This is the schedule:
- Saturday, May 13, Citrus Springs Community Center;
- Sunday, May 14, Seven Rivers Church;
- Saturday, July 1, Citrus Springs Community Center;
- Sunday, July 2, Seven Rivers Church.
How they do it
Again, all NCCB concerts are free. Financial stability is based solely on donations from concert audiences, Friends of NCCB and business sponsors.
The band performs for about 1,800 audience patrons at two concerts in two different locations on each concert weekend. Before each concert, band members and volunteers enlarge every stage with risers because there is no adequate stage in the Citrus County area.
In addition to donations at concerts, the NCCB has an active fundraising committee. Funds have been used to purchase a large library, staging, trailers, lighting and sound equipment, insurance, pay for concert venues and rehearsal space, provide student scholarships and purchase percussion equipment necessary for performing grades 5 and 6 music literature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.