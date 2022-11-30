Ready for a little toe-tapping rhythm and teenagers with duck tails and poodle skirts dancing to rock and roll music? If so, the Art Center Theatre has just the prescription.
Next weekend, Dec. 9, 10 and 11, the Youth Theater program of the Art Center Theatre of Citrus County will present the “Nifty Fifties, a musical comedy with lots of music and dancing and laughs.
The story is about a promise made to deliver a famous singer for the high school dance, but these plans fall through when the singer won’t perform without pay, and the kids have no money to pay.
So, they get creative and plan to substitute a singing soda jerk and have him sing in the dark, but of course their plans go awry and besides, the owner of the space where they plan to hold the event has other plans.
This is a high school plot that is both audacious and which just might work. But, of course, there are the usual suspects that appear in a high school drama.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for youths and are available online at artcentertheatre.org or at the Art Center box office located on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
