CC Firefly Vintage on tour

The third annual Tour of the Towns begins at Firefly Vintage, an antique shop in Inglis that kicks off the event at 10:30 a.m. Maps will be given out.

 Special to the Chronicle

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21, for the third annual Tour of the Towns — a tour of all the businesses that are part of the Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber from both Inglis and Yankeetown, to see what the different area businesses have to offer.

This is a free event that begins at Firefly Vintage, an antique shop in Inglis that kicks off the event at 10:30 a.m. Maps will be given out.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.