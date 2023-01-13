Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21, for the third annual Tour of the Towns — a tour of all the businesses that are part of the Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber from both Inglis and Yankeetown, to see what the different area businesses have to offer.
This is a free event that begins at Firefly Vintage, an antique shop in Inglis that kicks off the event at 10:30 a.m. Maps will be given out.
“It ends at 2 p.m. at the Blackwater Grill where attendees can see if they won a door prize and join in the closing festivities,” said Leah Gamble, president of the Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber of Commerce.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“There will be about 14 stops to make at various businesses in Inglis and Yankeetown, during the tour,” she said.
The participating businesses are:
- Firefly Vintage at 18 U.S. 19 in Inglis
- Sprinkles Ice Cream Shop at 26 Highway 40 E. in Inglis
- Sunshine Dreams Art Center at 24 Highway 40 W. in Inglis
- Compass Homes and Land LLC at 84 Highway 40 W. in Inglis
- Hook Line & Sinker Bait and Tackle at 144 Highway 40 W. in Inglis
- Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber of Commerce at 167 Highway 40 W. in Inglis
- Follow that Dream Daycare Inc., 220 Highway 40 W. in Inglis
- Heritage Insurance at 388 Highway 40 W. in Inglis
- Nature Coast Inn & Cottages at 649 Highway 40 W. in Inglis
- Ladybug’s Snowcones and Mexican Food at 6151 Highway 40 W. in Yankeetown
- Potter’s Barn at 3251 SE 193rd Place in Yankeetown
- Eleanor Oaks RV Park at 41 Cattail Lane in Yankeetown
- Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve at 6141 Harmony Lane in Yankeetown
- Yankeetown Marina and Black Dog Charters at 15 Hickory Ave. in Yankeetown.
Bring the whole family for this fun-filled day while seeing all the businesses and meeting the owners.
“At last year’s event, we had 100 people join us for the Tour of the Towns,” Gamble said.
Come out and enjoy the day and see if you have won a prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.