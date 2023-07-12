If the summer heat is making you a bit lethargic, add a little jolt to your life by attending an encore performance July 22 of "Summer of Suspense!," three short radio plays adapted for the stage and each with a woman in the lead role.
The performance, at 7 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness, is produced by Lewis and Young Entertainment and features Rachel Vazquez in "Sorry, Wrong Number"; Janet Torcello in "Cabin B-13"; and Holly Sherwood in "Three Times Murder!"
Harry Lewis and Rex Young of Lewis and Young Entertainment play the male roles. Young also emcees.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Young said more than 200 people attended performances of "Summer of Suspense!" over the weekend of July 7-8, including some members of an old-time radio show club in The Villages.
Because of the popularity of the shows, the producers decided to bring back "Summer of Suspense!" one more time.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at valerietheatre.org. They also can be purchased at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before showtime. General information is at 352-341-7850. Lewis and Young's website is lyeusa.com.
