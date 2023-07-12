CC Suspense radio show lewis and young

From left, Harry Lewis, Rachel Vazquz, Holly Sherwood, Janet Torcello and Rex Young will appear one more time in "Summer of Suspense!," three radio plays for the stage, July 22 at 7 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. See valerietheatre.org for tickets.

 Special to the Chronicle

If the summer heat is making you a bit lethargic, add a little jolt to your life by attending an encore performance July 22 of "Summer of Suspense!," three short radio plays adapted for the stage and each with a woman in the lead role.

The performance, at 7 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness, is produced by Lewis and Young Entertainment and features Rachel Vazquez in "Sorry, Wrong Number"; Janet Torcello in "Cabin B-13"; and Holly Sherwood in "Three Times Murder!"

