Are you an art lover? Do you like unique paintings, colorful glass designs, lovely handmade pottery, glistening stained glass, handcrafted jewelry, fused glass and numerous other unique artwork?
Then you won’t want to miss the Art on the Avenue in the downtown historical area in the Heritage Village on Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., hosted by four different art galleries.
Come meet talented artists and view the pieces of various media by our local artists such as sculptures, an array of photography, unusual wood-turned items, colorful flame painting, painted furniture, artsy resin items, fused and stained glass pieces and more.
Find a last-minute gift item or something special for yourself by supporting local artists in Crystal River’s downtown historical area.
The host shops are Franklin Anderson Gallery, Anchored Souls, Glass Werx and Coastal Art Gallery. All these local talented artists create unique pieces — something for everyone’s taste.
There will be light refreshments and free drawings at this event. Some shops will do demonstrations, and all will have a free drawing.
Glass Werx, owned by Deb Hawthorne, has been in the Heritage Village for the past 9 1/2 years. She offers classes on fused glass, mosaics, stained glass and she creates custom windows.
Hawthorne is also offering a $20 spontaneous class on fused glass during this gala. Her free raffle will be to guess how many marbles are in a jar.
“I have been very blessed and love being here in the Heritage Village promoting downtown art,” Hawthorne said.
Anchored Souls, owned by Jamie Reeves, recently moved from U.S. 19 in Crystal River (next to Salty Girls) to the Heritage Village about 6 months ago.
She has lovely painted furniture, unusual resin pieces and other handcrafted items to see.
“We will also be doing a free drawing and like to make it personal by offering people to shop local,” said Jamie Reeves.
This is going to be an exquisite and fun evening filled with so many artsy media.
“Just follow the lit luminaries to each shop,” Reeves said.
Franklin Anderson Gallery is owned by Karen Anderson and Jerry Smith, who have had their shop in the Heritage Village for many years.
“We have 45 plus artists on display here,” said Anderson.
She also noted that they will have a few artists side the shop doing demonstrations such as: Bob Haines with his famous “Flame Painting,” (a process using flame on copper to create beautiful pieces of art,) Rebecca Pujals-Jones with her photo art and her friend Carrie Cann with her jewelry making and John Romaine doing colored pencil art.
All the shops will have a free drawing and light refreshments during this event.
“VeEtta Baldwin is donating one of her “scratch art” pieces for the free drawing at our gallery,” said Anderson.
The Coastal Art Gallery has four owners — Alicia Lowe, a potter; Martha Ann Brunsink, a potter; Louise Whitney who is a glass works artist; and Lori Lenoir, who is also a glass works artist.
“We hope everyone will participate and support all our small businesses as we make these beautiful items for others to enjoy,” said Lenoir, who has been creating fused glass items for 20 years.
Whitney also designs fused glass pieces and does creative stained-glass art. Her exquisite colorful fused glass coral bowls are on display, as well as lots of other inventive items.
Brunsink has been designing pottery for the past 20 years and truly enjoys being a potter.
“I love the creativeness being emerged myself in something to create beautiful pieces for people to enjoy,” said Brunsink. She has numerous delightful pieces of handcrafted pottery on display at her shop.
Lowe has been a potter for 40 years.
“We are all very passionate about what we do making true and fine crafts here,” she said. “It takes a lot more tools and expertise to create these items.”
There is room upon room of fine arts, true crafts, fine crafts and more. There are about 26 different artists’ works on display in this shop.
Visit Art on the Avenue on Dec. 9 to shop and enjoy watching some demonstrations of how these great pieces of art are born.
