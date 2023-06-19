CC Library column streaming music

With streaming services, users can watch shows or movies whenever they want, given that they have an internet connection. Streaming refers to this act of selecting on-demand content via the internet. Your favorite TV shows are not the only thing you can stream - there are many apps and programs which allow for music streaming.

 MetroCreative

Music lovers rejoice! Gone are the days of waiting for your favorite song to play on the radio. Music streaming services are making it easier than ever to listen to your favorite musicians, albums, and songs whenever you want.

You're probably heard the term "streaming" in relation to video services such as Netflix or Hulu.

