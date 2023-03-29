The Citrus County Craft Council will host its annual Spring Fling Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Florida National Guard Armory.
The armory is at 8551 W. Venable St. in Crystal River. This is an indoor show.
There is no admission fee and free parking is available.
Many Citrus County artists and crafters will be on hand with a wide variety of items for sale including handbags, jewelry, embroidered kitchen towels, soaps, delicious desserts, candles, one- of-a-kind wreaths, re-jeweled items on glass and frames, solar wind chimes and many other handmade items.
Every crafter will donate one item to benefit the Homosassa Lions Club during the show, through sales of a raffle where patrons win items from various crafters who are participants in the Spring Fling.
