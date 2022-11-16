When two churches team up to produce a Christmas pageant, Baby Jesus disappears from the manger while the church ladies are not looking. And some of the women at Second Trinity Victory Church suspect their rival at First Salvation Church of nabbing the bambino.
Find out if the creche is restored to order and the discord transformed into the spirit of Christmas when the Woodview Players of Unity of Citrus County church present “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular.”
The play runs Nov. 25-26 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
Producer Michael Wilmshurst said the show is the first play of the holiday season in this area. Unity is staging the production as a means of outreach to the community, he said.
In the show, a private investigator tries to track down Baby Jesus, but meanwhile, the show must go on. The second act of the show is the Christmas Spectacular, with singing, a bit of dancing, and an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest.
Audience members are encouraged to wear their most garish holiday sweaters. There will be prizes.
DiAnne Klatt plays Tina Yates, the Yankee interloper among the “good Southern church ladies,” as Holly Sherwood describes the women. Sherwood plays Bea Littleton.
Klatt said the church ladies have a tendency to “kill each other with kindness.”
Leanne St. Marie plays Lucille Orton and serves as assistant director. St. Marie said the play is about “fellowship, not boosterism, and about the commercialism of Christmas.”
Unity of Citrus presented this play two years ago at the church while COVID restrictions were in full force, so seating was limited with masking and social distancing enforced. At that time, the late John Cocco, a church member and local actor, was in the show.
Ofa Latu has taken over for Cocco, and the performers said the show is in memoriam to him.
Latu said the play is about why “Jesus is the reason for the season.”
This is Latu’s first speaking role.
Cast members include: Pam Schreck, who plays Lorraine Jensen and also directs; Lenny Klatt, who plays the radio announcer and also is stage manager; St. Marie; DiAnne Klatt; Latu; and Sherwood.
Producer Wilmshurst said Unity also plans a production of “Exit Laughing” on March 10-12 and 17-19, 2023, at the Valerie Theatre.
But for now, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” is “a funny comedy, a show for all ages. There’s not a bad word in it. Everyone is welcome,” Wilmshurst said.
Tickets are $17.50 and available on the Valerie Theatre’s website, www.valerietheatre.org. The theater is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. The theater’s box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and one hour before showtime. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
