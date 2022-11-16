Sherwood, DKlatt, Latu, Wilmshurst, LKlatt, StMarie, Schreck.jpg

From left front, Holly Sherwood, DiAnne Klatt, Ofa Latu, Michael Wilmshurst, Lenny Klatt, Leanne St. Marie, and Pam Shreck have discovered the missing Baby Jesus. All but Wilmshurst appear in the show. Wilmshurst is the producer. Lenny Klatt also is the stage manager, St. Marie also is the assistant director, and Shreck also is the director of "The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular," performed Nov. 25-27 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness. 

When two churches team up to produce a Christmas pageant, Baby Jesus disappears from the manger while the church ladies are not looking. And some of the women at Second Trinity Victory Church suspect their rival at First Salvation Church of nabbing the bambino.

Find out if the creche is restored to order and the discord transformed into the spirit of Christmas when the Woodview Players of Unity of Citrus County church present “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular.”

