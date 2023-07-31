Iowa RAGBRAI Cycling

Riders pack the road on the way into Slater, Iowa, during the RAGBRAI cycling event across Iowa, Wednesday, July 26.

 Zach Boyden-Holmes / The Des Moines Register via AP

COLFAX, Iowa — In the small central Iowa town of Colfax, thousands of cyclists participating in the largest and oldest recreational bike ride in the world were stopped along its historic main street, staring ahead at a daunting climb that would lead them out of town.

The hill, coupled with soaring temps and the vibrant downtown, made a morning sitting in the shade quite appealing.

