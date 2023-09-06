September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when the nation’s public libraries highlight the value of a library card. Citrus Libraries is kicking off the festivities by bringing back some fan favorites!
Once again this year, we will be partnering with the Friends of the Library to bring you “Refer-a-Friend” which will run now through Saturday, Sept. 30. All current cardholders have the chance to win a $50 gas card for themselves AND a friend, with each branch giving away a pair! Participation is simple, and being entered to win is easy. Referral slips are available at all five branch locations and online.
Any current library card holders can recommend friends who don’t have library cards to come and sign-up for one. Once they have completed an application, in a branch or online, they will be asked for the name and phone number of who referred them. Both of you will be entered to win, and the drawings will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3. There is no limit to the number of submissions that a current cardholder can have.
In addition to Refer-a-Friend, we will once again be working with local schools to ensure that all Kindergarten students have the opportunity to receive their first library card. Participating classrooms will receive a coupon that is good for one free kid’s meal from locally participating Subway restaurants. This year marks the 17th year that our local Subways have partnered to provide this additional incentive to families.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. It is a time when libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
A public library card can open the doors to free educational resources and activities that bring families together. Libraries not only provide resources to parents and children that support early literacy and lifelong learning, but truly transform how families spend time together.
For more details on these promotions as well as on additional services and resources please contact your nearest branch, visit citruslibraries.org, or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
