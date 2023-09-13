CC Trouble with Trent

Spencer Bailey as Alice, left, and Jennifer Waterman as Leora, in a scene from "The Trouble with Trent."

 Special to the Chronicle

Three mystery writers adopt the pen name of Sarah Trent as the author of their new mystery book on which the three collaborated. The book enjoys mild success until their literary agent hints that Sarah Trent is a real person and book sales soar. The three are gathered at a beach cottage to polish off their new book.

Meanwhile, a Washington socialite being blackmailed over a possibly illicit weekend intends to send Sarah a story she has written about herself, but when she sends the story, she mistakenly sends the manuscript to the blackmailer and the money to the beach cottage where the three writers are gathered.

