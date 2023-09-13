Three mystery writers adopt the pen name of Sarah Trent as the author of their new mystery book on which the three collaborated. The book enjoys mild success until their literary agent hints that Sarah Trent is a real person and book sales soar. The three are gathered at a beach cottage to polish off their new book.
Meanwhile, a Washington socialite being blackmailed over a possibly illicit weekend intends to send Sarah a story she has written about herself, but when she sends the story, she mistakenly sends the manuscript to the blackmailer and the money to the beach cottage where the three writers are gathered.
Nailing the blackmailer and keeping Sarah’s identity secret leads to confusion, laughter and a first-rate comedy by Fred Carmichael that will be played out on the Art Center Theatre’s stage over the next three weekends.
Directed by Karrie Mast and co-director Lisa Peterson, “The Trouble With Trent” features Emma Komenda as DD Haverty, Spencer Bailey as Alice Croydon, Jennifer Waterman as Leora Foxcroft, Conrad Noto as Ossie, Patti Cyr as Angela Plunkett, Pam Schreck as Phoebe Baxter, Marvia Korol as Irene Smithfield and John Telschow as Kenneth.
The stage manager is Taryn Hegarty and Taylor Hegarty is the stage crew.
The play will be performed on a stage built by construction coordinator Gary Boesch and a crew of Richard Flury, Scott vanSickle, Paul St. Martin, Chris Peters and John Telschow.
Set painting is by Todd Mast and Karrie Mast, with set decorating by Todd Mast, Karrie Mast and Lisa Peterson.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Tickets are $21 and are available online at artcentertheatre.org or at the Art Center Box Office located in the AE building on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
