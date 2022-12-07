Scare your socks off Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. when Lewis and Young Entertainment present a free “Scary Stories for Christmas Radio Show” at the Old Courthouse in downtown Inverness. And attendees can participate in the holiday gift-giving tradition by donating funds to the Citrus County Historical Society.
The “Scary Stories for Christmas Radio Show” is the first major production of the recently formed production company of the local producing/writing/acting/directing duo of Harry Lewis and Rex Young.
