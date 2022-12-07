CC Cast for Dec. 15 Lewis and Young show

In front from left are Jennifer Waterman, Holly Sherwood and Patrick Erhardt. In back from left are Rex Young, Rachel Vazquez, Freedom and Harry Lewis. They appear in “Scary Stories for Christmas,” a show set at an old-time radio station, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Old Courthouse in Inverness. The show is free but a donation to the Citrus County Historical Society is suggested. Tickets are available by calling the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum at 352-341-6428.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Scare your socks off Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. when Lewis and Young Entertainment present a free “Scary Stories for Christmas Radio Show” at the Old Courthouse in downtown Inverness. And attendees can participate in the holiday gift-giving tradition by donating funds to the Citrus County Historical Society.

The “Scary Stories for Christmas Radio Show” is the first major production of the recently formed production company of the local producing/writing/acting/directing duo of Harry Lewis and Rex Young.

