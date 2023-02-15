CC Robin Hood Caper

From left, seated, are Lisa Holt as Emily Jordan, Kay Outland as Jessica Selby. Standing: Chris Venable as Flora Langley and Adam Berry as Richard Collins in the Art Center Theatre's "The Robin Hood Caper."

 Special to the Chronicle

A comic treatment of the Robin Hood theme of robbing the rich to give to the poor opens next Friday at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills.

“The Robin Hood Caper” by Fred Carmichael tells about four senior citizens — actually retired crooks — who meet semi-annually to report to each other their good works within a private club called “Charities Anonymous.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.