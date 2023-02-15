A comic treatment of the Robin Hood theme of robbing the rich to give to the poor opens next Friday at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills.
“The Robin Hood Caper” by Fred Carmichael tells about four senior citizens — actually retired crooks — who meet semi-annually to report to each other their good works within a private club called “Charities Anonymous.”
Flora Langley and her three old friends are retired crooks who now use their old modus operandi for charitable purposes.
The meeting this season is at the home of Flora’s nephew, a small town newspaper man. It turns out the nephew, Richard, is about to lose his newspaper because of an article he wrote exposing the graft of the town’s mayor.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The seniors, of course, have to get involved in the battle to save both the newspaper and the romance between Richard and his fiancée, Jessica.
The play is directed by Mary Stansfield with Julie Wolf as stage manager and Aileen Shcharl as stage crew. The cast features Adam Berry as Richard Collins, Chris Venable as Flora Langley, Kay Outland as Jessica Selby, Lisa Holt as Emily Jordan, John Telschow as Jason Bosley, Phillip Isasi as Phillip Mullins, Tom Venable as Hubert Ratner, Jon Outland as Warren Coates, George Livermore as Frederick Ruggles and Tamara “T” Malash as Sylvia Coates.
The set was designed by Sharon Harris and built by construction coordinator Gary Boesch and a crew of Chris Peters, Richard Peters, Richard Flury and Paul St. Martin. The set was painted by Todd Mast and Karrie Bailey. The lighting and sound design for the play is by Dianna Haynes.
The play opens next Friday, Feb. 24, and runs weekends through March 12. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $21 and are available online at artcentertheatre.org or through the box office on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.