From his railroad house behind his Pine Ridge home, master model railroader Jim Kellow, 84, will take you on a journey of the imagination with his double-decker trolley, cars, trucks, airplanes, beer wagon and locomotives.
He'd like nothing better than to share his knowledge of model railroading and modeling of buildings, autos, planes and more and to entice young people to delve into the hobby and craft of model railroading and modeling.
To that end, his nonprofit, New Tracks Modeling, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to those students interested in studying a STEAM subject in college -- Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and/or Math. See the website www.newtracksmodeling.com for an application.
Building model railroads, or modeling such things as ships, planes or cars, "is a hobby, but they (the modelers) are committed to beauty," Kellow said. "It’s part art, part craft. You've got to be able to imagine."
And Kellow has imagined and breathed into being a whole world of model railroading. For over 30 years, he has written articles for model railroad magazines. Some of his more recent efforts are featured in "S Scale Resource" and "O Scale Resource" online magazines.
He's also started a weekly ZOOM show about modeling and has created a YouTube channel.
The newtracksmodeling.com website says New Tracks is "the premier organization promoting mentoring in the modeling and model railroad community."
Kellow said he's been worried the average age of a member of the National Model Railroad Association is around 60 and people aren't building models as often as in the past.
Kellow first started finding modelers and writing about them, then segued into the ZOOM program, even though he had to tap others to help with the technical parts. At the beginning, he hosted virtual train shows on ZOOM.
But he was having trouble finding volunteers and his costs were rising. He asked some of his fellow modeling enthusiasts to contribute toward his expenses, then wondered what would happen if he raised more money than he had spent.
He decided a scholarship might be a way to attract young people to modeling. And he decided he needed help getting the word out.
He reached out to the Association of Professional Model Makers, a group for people who make models of new products. He was named that group's ambassador to the model railroading community.
One of the things he's been trying to do through his ZOOM and YouTube efforts is persuade young people that by becoming involved with model railroading they may be taking steps to become professional model makers. A scholarship might serve as an additional lure, Kellow figured.
"You've got to give them incentives," he said.
Kellow has contacted the editors of the regional publications of the National Model Railroad Association to tell them about the New Tracks scholarship.
The National Retail Hobby Stores Association also has information about the scholarship.
Members of the Association of Professional Model Makers, of the National Model Railroad Association, and of the National Retail Hobby Stores Association all discuss their group's concerns on Kellow's ZOOM program and on his YouTube videos.
Local clubs of the National Model Railroad Association are spotlighted, as are local hobby shops. There's a quarterly segment focusing on youth in modeling.
Another program focuses on modeling lifestyles and modelers discussing how they build their projects.
You can participate in the live ZOOMs by subscribing to Kellow's website, or livestream or watch the ZOOM recordings by searching for "New Tracks Modeling" on YouTube.
The New Tracks virtual meetup is every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ZOOM and YouTube. Every other week on Thursdays at 7 p.m. a modeler is featured on ZOOM and YouTube on "Modeling Lifestyles."
This is all rather surprising for a man who says his digital skills are somewhat limited. But he praises all the help he's received from volunteers who are more computer-savvy.
Kellow seems to live and breathe modeling. He talks with admiration about a modeler he featured on ZOOM and YouTube who had built a room-size model of the battle of the Alamo.
Kellow said he asked the modeler how he knew he had completed his project.
"He said it's because that's how it looked that day. Can you imagine the resources and creativity it took so he could tell me that?" Kellow asked.
And modeling is evolving, Kellow said.
"When I learned to model, I used solder," he said. "People now learn to do CAD (Computer-Aided Design) drawings. They will be able to produce models with 3-D technology. They will not have kits. They will be able to print it out at home."
Kellow said he got his first Lionel train set when he was 4 and he'd run it on the floor during the holidays. Much of the rest of the year, he kept his train on its plywood platform tucked under his bed. Kellow said that after his father built him the platform, he felt he "had a railroad empire."
He talked of growing up during a time when. people didn't spend money on hobbies. He recalled fashioning a ball out of a cork covered with tape and using a broom handle for stickball or making a breastplate out of cardboard and designing a wooden sword. These simple activities taught him how to "imagine and build what I wanted. ... That education was invaluable to me," he said.
As an adult, Kellow served as a port director or finance director at ports in Corpus Christi, Texas; Louisville, Ky; and Detroit. He was president of a Detroit real estate development firm.
He also discovered that the National Model Railroaders Association has an achievement program with a top award of Master Railroader. So Kellow went through the steps to earn every certificate available from the group, becoming the 202nd Master Railroader and the seventh to earn all the certificates.
He's been the achievement program chair of three regions of the association and contest chair of two regions, a regional vice president, and superintendent of the West Florida division.
When he retired in 1998, he and his wife, Nancy, lived in Williamsburg, Va. He is a lifetime member of that region.
He said local train groups have not been too active since COVID and ZOOM has helped him reach the greater model train and modeling community.
When he was growing up, Kellow said he read about what leading modelers were doing.
"I never met the people personally," he said.
By starting his twice-monthly Thursday ZOOM show featuring outstanding modelers, he is able to preserve their knowledge for posterity and also help his audience learn who these modelers are "as people," Kellow said.
He started the show to help people meet "the people I admired," Kellow said.
And one of those people should be himself.
Kellow's village that he's built in the train house outside his main house consists of cable cars, stock cars, tank cars, old-fashioned automobiles, railroad passenger cars, cabooses, a windmill, a water tank, a flat car, a train station, a livestock barn. ... You name it. Kellow has built it from scratch and out of wood, paper, cardboard, or brass.
He and Nancy said when they looked for a house each time they moved, they would make sure it had a basement for Jim's models.
When they had their house built in Pine Ridge, they decided they wanted a special railroad house on the property.
And that house includes the first train built by their son, Patrick, when he was about kindergarten-age. Patrick lives in Virginia these days and the Kellows have one grandson, William.
For Nancy, who helps add some decorative flourishes to Jim's models, she has found his modeling passion has been "a nice hobby. We've grown together with this," she said. "He's dealing with people from around the world."
For Jim, "One of the things I've learned is how to imagine, how to dream," he said.
"I believe model railroading is an art form. One day, the very creative model railroaders will have their work displayed in an art gallery," he said.
He said he feels model railroading is "an import asset for kids to learn. And if there's a way to encourage that through New Tracks, I would like that to be."
