OCALA -- The Reilly Arts Center has an exciting roster of national artists performing this fall. Award-winning performers that include KT Tunstall, Pam Tillis, Sister Hazel, Tower of Power and Madeleine Peyroux will make the Reilly Arts Center a stop on their national tours.
This season's national artists
- KT Tunstall: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets from $35
KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, "Eye to the Telescope," which spawned the global hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.” These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see performer, as well as a songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.
- An Evening with Sister Hazel: Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets from $30
Originating from Gainesville, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose wellspring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status.
- Pam Tillis Acoustic Trio: Friday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets from $25
As the child of country music royalty, Pam Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. After many false starts with her own recording career, including a pop single on Elektra and 1984’s “Above And Beyond The Doll Of Cutey” for Warner Brothers, Tillis came to the attention of Tim Dubois who headed up the Nashville office of Arista records.
After much soul searching, Tillis made the commitment to make an honest country record. The album “Put Yourself In My Place” yielded two No. 1 hits, two top-five singles, and one top 20 hit and in its first year the album was certified gold.
Tillis followed with three platinum albums on Arista “Homeward Looking Angel” in 1992, “Sweethearts Dance” in 1994 and an Arista “Greatest Hits” in 1997. Tillis achieved six No. 1 songs during this time including “Shake the Sugar Tree" and “Maybe It Was Memphis,” while 14 of Pam’s other singles landed in the top 10 and top 20.
- Tower of Power: Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets from $46
For over 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. “We were a soul band called The Motowns.” recalls Emilio Castillo. “Rocco was the bass player, I was there, and my brother was the drummer. I met Doc Kupka back in 1968 and gave him an audition. He came in the band, and we eventually changed our name to the Tower of Power.” The reason for the band name change was that they had a specific goal in mind.
- An Evening with Madeleine Peyroux: Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets from $35
Thirty years after her formative busking days Peyroux is the proud curator of nine beguiling albums and an accomplished performer with sell out worldwide tours under her belt. Her atmospheric version of Serge Gainsborough’s "La Javanaise" was used in the soundtrack of Oscar winner "The Shape of Water" and her countless accolades include the coveted BBC International Artist Of The Year honor.
Check out the full lineup and purchase tickets at reillyartscenter.com. Stay tuned for new show announcements by following on Facebook at Reilly Arts Center or signing up for a weekly newsletter at reillyartscenter.com.
Events are held at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, unless otherwise indicated. Tickets can be purchased at reillyartscenter.com or by contacting the Reilly Arts Center box office at 352-351-1606. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Reilly Arts Center during box office hours.
