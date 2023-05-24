On June 1 at 10 a.m., join the youth librarians at each of the five branches of the Citrus Libraries as they bring us “All Together Now” for the library’s annual Summer Reading Program. Then, beginning Monday, June 5, there will be six weeks of reading, learning, activities and fun.

These programs are open to children of all ages, and are split into two age groups, those who are 6-9 and then those who are 10-13 years old, where there is sure to be something for everyone.

