Rachel Vazquez is a mom, local Realtor, and February winner of Lewis and Young Entertainment's "Peeps in the Peep Sight" award, honoring people involved in area theater.
Vazquez appears in Lewis and Young's "The March Mysteries" radio show at the Old Courthouse in Inverness on March 3-4.
She previously was in the Valerie Theatre's "Ten Minute Play Festival," "Scary Stories for Christmas" at the Old Courthouse, and "Last Laughs for 2022" at the Valerie Theatre.
In her "Peeps in the Peep Sight" video, she explains that she's returned to stage after taking time off to be a mom and live life.
The Florida native said in the video she moved to this area from South Florida in 2006 and is a realtor with Great American Realty and Investments, Inverness, and specializes in property management.
In her "Peeps" interview with Lewis and Young's Rex Young, Vazquez tells those who might be considering acting to just "do it. It is such a beautiful, cleansing outlet to have in your life. It is so much fun. It is just a very joyous thing to do. ... It is really freeing."
Young in the video refers to Vazquez as Lewis and Young's "Valentine" and compliments her on her talent. As the Lewis and Young website says about Vazquez, "She is Amazing!"
