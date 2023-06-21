CC Peeps Rachel, Holly

From left, Rachel Vazquez chats with Holly Sherwood in Lewis and Young Entertainment’s new video feature, “A View From the Balcony,” which can be seen on the website, lyeusa.com.

 Special to the Chronicle

Local production company Lewis and Young Entertainment has launched its latest public service project -- a video overview of what's coming up in the performing arts in Citrus County.

"A View From the Balcony" is filmed in the balcony of the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness and features local actress Rachel Vazquez serving as the newscaster, discussing upcoming performing arts events.

