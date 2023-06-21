Local production company Lewis and Young Entertainment has launched its latest public service project -- a video overview of what's coming up in the performing arts in Citrus County.
"A View From the Balcony" is filmed in the balcony of the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness and features local actress Rachel Vazquez serving as the newscaster, discussing upcoming performing arts events.
In the first episode, Vazquez interviews the "View's" director, Holly Sherwood.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Lewis and Young also is offering a free Voice Acting Workshop Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness. On Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Young will hold auditions for the "radio show" theater performance of "The Day the Earth Stood Still," which Lewis and Young will present Sept. 23 at C4Con: Citrus County Comics and Cosplay Convention.
The annual C4Con event, sponsored by Citrus Libraries, will be at the Homosassa Public Library and feature comics, collectibles, and cosplay.
Those who attend the acting workshop are encouraged to try out for "The Day the Earth Stood Still."
Registration for the Voice Acting Workshop is on the Citrus Libraries website, www.citruslibraries.org, under the calendar for September for the Lakes Region Library. Registration also is in person at the library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness, or by phoning 352-795-3716.
