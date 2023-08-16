CC Lewis and Young radio show

From left, Harry Lewis, Rachel Vazquez, Holly Sherwood, Janet Torcello and Rex Young plan to produce "Steel Magnolias" Jan. 26 - Feb. 4, 2024, at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness as part of the series of performances Lewis and Young Entertainment is planning for the 2023-24 season.

 Special to the Chronicle

Staged radio shows, voice lessons for actors, and a full-scale production of the play, "Steel Magnolias," are in the works for the 2023-24 theater season of Lewis and Young Entertainment.

The theater production company just finished its first season of its specialty -- staged radio plays -- but is now exploring how to branch out.

