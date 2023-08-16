Staged radio shows, voice lessons for actors, and a full-scale production of the play, "Steel Magnolias," are in the works for the 2023-24 theater season of Lewis and Young Entertainment.
The theater production company just finished its first season of its specialty -- staged radio plays -- but is now exploring how to branch out.
It already has monthly features: "Peeps in the Peep Sight," for which it honors local people involved in the performing arts; "A View From the Balcony," for which it takes a look at upcoming area theater productions; and "Citrus Theater Beat," for which it interviews actors and others involved in Lewis and Young's shows, as well as other area productions. All of these can be viewed on its website, lyeusa.com.
But starting Sept. 2 at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness, Lewis and Young is ventur-ing into new territory when it offers a free Voice Acting Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will then have the opportunity to audition for a staged radio show production of "The Day the Earth Stood Still," which Lewis and Young will present Sept. 23 as part of the C4Con: Citrus County Comics and Cosplay Convention at the Homosassa Public Library.
Lewis and Young have a quick turnaround after that and will present their first Valerie Theatre show Oct. 6-7 when they offer three scary and humorous staged radio shows, billed as "Humorween."
Rex Young, who with Harry Lewis, is a guiding hand of the production company, said the three radio shows that have been selected for "Humorween" are "more fun than scary."
Lewis and Young return to the Valerie Theatre Nov. 24-25 when they present the staged radio show, "What 's Christmas Mean to You?" in which well-known characters explain how Christmas affects them.
For example, Young explained, Mrs. Claus might say, "It's the one day I get him out of the house," or Rudolph, the "red-headed reindeer," may feel that "It's the one day I get to shine."
Young said although all of their shows are "family-friendly," this holiday show, especially, should be even more "kid-friendly. ... We want to bring in some younger kids," he said.
He said that like the printing press and the Internet, radio was something that changed the world and "younger people have not had the experience with radio shows. ... We're trying to reach out and show them what they've missed."
Lewis and Young wrap up the year Dec. 29-30 at the Valerie Theater when they stage "The Last Laughs for 2023 Radio Show." As their website states, "Be part of the studio audi-ence as the crew of WLYE try to put on a show before the ball drops on the old year and their heads."
Last year, the Valerie Theatre management reached out to Lewis and Young at the last minute and asked if they'd like to put on a New Year's Eve show. Young said they agreed, scrambled, and produced a show "that was exceptionally funny. It sold out."
So, they are returning this year with plans to put on a staged radio show "about the holidays that celebrates its confusion," Young said.
Lewis and Young will greet 2024 with the stage play, "Steel Magnolias," Jan. 26-28, and Feb. 2-4 at the Valerie Theatre. It's the show that Lewis and Young expect to be "the crown jewel" of their season, Young said.
It's being produced because the three actresses featured in Lewis and Young's "Summer of Suspense" staged radio show in July urged the producers to put on "Steel Magnolias," a show that also features a predominantly female cast. The women -- Rachel Vazquez, Holly Sherwood, and Janet Torcello -- even donated some of their pay to help purchase the show's production rights.
"They are considered sponsors of the show," Young said.
He said his team of actors was talking about the shows they might do this season and when "Steel Magnolias" was mentioned, "the ladies jumped on that. They love the show. It's a very good show and when they were so encouraging, Harry (Lewis) and I decided, 'We want to do this.'"
Thus, "It's a Lewis and Young show but the ladies are putting it on," Young said.
Lewis and Young's season finishes with "Easter on the Airwaves," March 22-23 at the Valerie Theatre.
Young said this show also will be a staged radio show comedy and will be staged the weekend before Easter and will "help give people something to do.
"When I was younger, it seemed like there was more stuff to do entertainment-wise and community-wise," Young said. "I'd like to see the holidays be more special again for everyone, young and old. Everyone needs something to look forward to," he said.
Tickets for the staged radio shows are $15 and for "Steel Magnolias," $20.
Young said tickets for each show will be sold individually. The Valerie Theatre is experi-menting with the Valerie Players this year to see how to successfully offer season tickets. If all goes well, Lewis and Young may offer season tickets in 2024-'25, according to Young.
Young said Lewis and Young also is looking farther into the future and considering offering a vaudeville-type show with comedians and singing next year.
"One of our people suggested a vaudeville show," Young said. "We have really good people who want to be involved.
"We try to work with their ideas. These are smart, funny, creative people," Young said.
To reach Lewis and Young, see their website, lyeusa.com. There's an email link to both Lewis and Young on the site.
