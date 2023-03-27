Precious Paws Rescue of Lecanto is planning a “Cat’s Meow” golf scramble April 3, with check-in at 7:30 a.m. at Citrus National Golf Club, 1501 Corkwood Blvd., Homosassa.
The event helps raise funds for Precious Paws, a volunteer group that rescues and finds homes for dogs, cats, and other small animals.
There will be an 18-hole shotgun start, with the scramble beginning at 8:30 a.m. This event will start with a buffet breakfast followed by golf, lunch, prizes, silent auction and raffles.
The players’ fee is $70. Mulligans are $5 with a limit of two and a Closest to the Pin 50/50 contest is $5. Along with their volunteers, players will be greeted by a few of their pets ready for their loving homes.
For information or a registration form, call 845-649-6314. Registration forms also are available at Citrus National Golf Club and at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
Love animals but do not play golf? You can help them care for their rescued pets by sponsoring the event ($100), sponsoring a golf hole ($50) or donating an auction item or gift card. Your donation and company name will be included in the program distributed to all participants.
For more information or any questions, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message and a volunteer will return your call.
