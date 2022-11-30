CC Christmas Story family

From left, Christina Reynolds as Mother, Tim Stuart as The Old Man, Melanie Morra as Randy, and Tyler Norton as Ralphie appear in The Valerie Players’ “A Christmas Story,” Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

The weather outside may not be frightful – it is Florida, after all. But inside the Valerie Theatre for the weekends of Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, snowsuits will be turning children into bundled turtles and Ralphie Parker will be longing for an “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle,” when the Valerie Players present “A Christmas Story.”

Director Jeremy Harrison, who also plays the narrator, Ralph, said one of his and the Valerie Players’ goals with the show is to “spark memories of Christmases past” and for the younger members of the audience to gain “a bit of wonder of what Christmas was like, what the holidays were like, when there were no iPads, and in a place of cold and snow.”

