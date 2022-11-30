The weather outside may not be frightful – it is Florida, after all. But inside the Valerie Theatre for the weekends of Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, snowsuits will be turning children into bundled turtles and Ralphie Parker will be longing for an “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle,” when the Valerie Players present “A Christmas Story.”
Director Jeremy Harrison, who also plays the narrator, Ralph, said one of his and the Valerie Players’ goals with the show is to “spark memories of Christmases past” and for the younger members of the audience to gain “a bit of wonder of what Christmas was like, what the holidays were like, when there were no iPads, and in a place of cold and snow.”
The Valerie Players have rounded up a cast of seven children, whose previous stage experience may have been something like performing in a choir.
Yet, the children are “like little sponges, absorbing from their time on stage and working with others. It’s been a blast watching them learning stage techniques and terms and each finding their ways into their characters,” Harrison said.
Because the Valerie Theatre is heavily booked this time of year, the cast has been rehearsing in the Inverness City Council chambers. Harrison said the city has allowed the theater troupe to tape out a stage on the chamber floor, and the chambers has proven to be a “nice, quiet, wonderful place to rehearse.”
Many people are familiar with “A Christmas Story,” a film frequently shown this time of year, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, Darren McGavin as The Old Man Parker (Ralphie's dad), Melinda Dillon as Ralphie’s mother and Ian Petrella as Ralphie’s younger brother, Randy.
The film and play are based on Jean Shepherd’s memoir. They both are about the exploits of Ralphie and his school friends at the holidays, as well as of Ralphie and his family. The children struggle with their snow gear, with neighborhood bullies and with such icy temptations as discovering what happens when you lick a metal post when the temperature is below freezing.
At home, Ralphie’s father battles the cantankerous furnace, and Ralphie’s mother tries to coax Ralphie’s younger sibling, Randy, into eating by urging the child to pretend to be a pig.
In addition to Harrison as the narrator, the Valerie Players’ cast includes Tyler Norton as Ralphie; Tim Stuart as The Old Man; Christina Reynolds as Mother; Melanie Morra as Ralphie’s younger sister Randy; Paula Joy as Ralphie’s teacher, Miss Shields; Emalie Fowler as Flick; Grady Dalton as Schwartz; Megan Morra as Esther Jane; Kylie Fowler as Helen Weathers; Tanner Fogle as Scut Farkas and John Koch as Santa.
There are several real-life family ties among the cast. Melania and Megan Morra are sisters, as are Emalie and Kylie Fowler. Paula Joy is Grady Dalton’s mom. And Reynolds is Harrison’s real-life wife.
Assistant Director Sue Whitney said the original director wasn’t able to continue with the play, but Harrison was so impressive when he auditioned for the show that he was asked if he also could direct.
Harrison, who with some friends, founded the C’est La Vie Drama Group in Chicago after graduating in theater from the University of Illinois, has appeared in such TV shows as “NCIS New Orleans,” “Homeland,” “The Game” and “Sleepy Hollow”; the Paramount film, “Rings”; independent films, commercials, industrial films; and many stage shows.
Directing is not something to which he’s previously gravitated. But Harrison said he’s found it fun and that acting and directing locally also offers “a way to do something in the community.”
He said what would make this acting and directing experience wonderful for both him and the rest of the Valerie Players is if, “Just for a moment, when the audience leaves the theater, they might expect that there’s snow outside.”
“A Christmas Story” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 16-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. The theater and box office are at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
