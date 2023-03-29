The Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park will host a Spring EGG-stravaganza starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in the field behind the main entrance and Visitor Center of Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.
Hundreds of eggs will be available for children to find. Each age group will have gold eggs awarding the finder a special prize. Arrive early and visit with the Easter Bunny, bring your favorite basket and create lasting memories.
