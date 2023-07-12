While the sun boils down on us, it doesn't hurt to cast a glance in the direction of the winter holidays and start doing some creative gift-gathering.
The Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Show of the Citrus County Craft Council is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River, and it should provide the perfect opportunity to contact a crafter and ask her or him to customize a gift or two or three for your favorite people.
Jamie Cyrulik, the council's publicist, said now is the time to work with an artist to design a special gift for the holidays.
The Craft Council will have just one more show before the end of the year -- on Nov. 18 -- and by that time, crafters are getting a bit overwhelmed by the approaching gift-giving season. Right now, they have a bit of leisure.
But thinking about the cold-weather holidays might seem a bit of a stretch at the moment. Focusing on fall might be an easier task.
At the Harvest Festival, about 50-60 vendors, both inside and outside the Armory, will display autumn-themed items, including wreaths, jewelry, tea towels, and notecards, for what is one of the Craft Council's larger shows.
Of course, items with a four-season theme also will be available, including teapot whimseys for the garden, wind chimes with solar lights, religious items, cutting boards, and all manner of personal and household crafts.
A raffle will benefit Nature Coast Ministries, which helps people who need dental work but who can't afford it.
Food trucks will be available, as well as handmade fudge and doggy treats.
Admission and parking are free.
"This is a good show," Cyrulik said.
The Armory is at 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
More information about the Citrus County Craft Council can be found by searching for its Facebook page, or see its website, www.citruscountycraft.com.
