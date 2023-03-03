Internationally acclaimed pianist, humorist and entertainer Peter Simon will take the stage at Homosassa First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
The concert is the final offering for the season for the church Arts Council’s Music Series.
Among his offerings, Simon performs a one-man dramatic play on life and music of Franz Liszt, “Franz Liszt Live!” He also does a solo church program, “The Spiritual Music of the Great Composers.” He is a missionary for music in schools and master class instructor.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
With his son, as the piano team of Simon & Son, the duo have toured Europe and Asia, as well as many U.S. cities, including performances in Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.
The public is invited to the concert at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. General admission is $15; reserved seating is $20.
For tickets and more information, call the church at 352-628-4083 or Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518 or Karen Kline at 352-382-7263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.