CC cell phone cameras

Wide-angle lenses are touted as invaluable when it comes to landscape photography; for example, when you’d like to include both the foreground and the background in a photo, but they’re also helpful for fitting everyone into a selfie.

 MetroCreative

Gone are the days of photography being an inaccessible art! You don’t have to buy an expensive camera and special equipment to take good photos – most of us already have a smartphone right at our fingertips.

Over the past few years, the capabilities of the average cellphone have well surpassed expectations.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Hannah Sigler is instruction and research librarian, Lakes Region Branch, Citrus Libraries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.