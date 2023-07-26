“Fun, great, interesting, more interactive meetings like this,” were the comments made at the July meeting of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills, when three youngsters from Step Ahead Performing Arts School were the models for club members to practice their photography skills.
Jerry Dawson opened the meeting and introduced Larry and Tiffany Mitchell, owners of the school, and their three children, Sagan, Blyth and Sastia. There were three back drops set up: One was loaned by Ken and Sue Voegele and two more were kindly donated to the club by member Mary Trice.
Soon, shutters began clicking as the models took their places. The youngsters were quickly put at ease, and the session began in earnest. Thanks must go to photographers, Larry Dombrowski and Mary Trice who, besides taking their own photos, gave advice and help to members who requested it.
With the hot and humid weather we are experiencing here, our field trip coordinator Donna Dominic gave us the opportunity to be indoors for the July trip. We visited the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing.
While some members viewed the drag racing cars, it was the classic cars that held the greatest attraction. Viewing these beautiful oldies that were exhibited was a trip down memory lane for most. Seeing the models owned by their parents brought back memories of their youth and the road trips that seemed to go on forever.
For one member, it was the VW Beetle brought back by his father from England after a tour of duty. For some, it was the wished-for cars of their youth, like the beautiful black MG. that had been Don Garlits' wife’s car.
The group met up again for lunch at Mimi’s Café in Ocala, and, as at previous lunches, photography and travel was the main topic of conversation. Before leaving everyone agreed visiting the museum had been an interesting and fun experience.
As we have done for the past several months, members who attended the field trip entered their favorite photo taken on the trip to be voted on as the image with a great "wow" factor by all members of the club. This month’s favorite image was taken by Ed Reinsel.
August will be a busy one for photography for club members. At the August meeting, Donna Dominic and Rachelle Vance will introduce fellow members to "Light After Dark: Paint the Light and see the Magic."
There will be a slideshow with examples along with full camera setting details. This will be followed by "Florida Aquarium: Exploring, Chilling Out and What to Watch Out for Besides the Fierce Shark."
The Photography Club of Citrus Hills offers beginner and experienced photographers an informative and relaxed atmosphere in which to practice and enhance their photography skills. Interactive meetings, field trips, workshops, and challenges are some of the activities offered.
In the fall, bi-monthly contests will be added to this list. These contests are being developed for our club by our own international judge Jack Twiggs. With Jack guiding a small panel of judges on the correct way to look at entries and learning how to give constructive critiques, our members will begin to build confidence in their own work.
Jack and Bob Feldberg are busy preparing several workshops that will help members process contest entries, in our club’s contests and open contests.
Co-founder Jerry Dawson continues to promote our club with various organizations and businesses, locally and further afield. Jerry is also instrumental in arranging many exciting and interesting impromptu field trips in our area.
Our next meeting is at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2450 W. Norvell Byrant Highway, Lecanto. For more information, email chcphotoclub18@gmail.com.
