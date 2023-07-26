“Fun, great, interesting, more interactive meetings like this,” were the comments made at the July meeting of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills, when three youngsters from Step Ahead Performing Arts School were the models for club members to practice their photography skills.

Jerry Dawson opened the meeting and introduced Larry and Tiffany Mitchell, owners of the school, and their three children, Sagan, Blyth and Sastia. There were three back drops set up: One was loaned by Ken and Sue Voegele and two more were kindly donated to the club by member Mary Trice.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.