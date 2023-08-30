A plethora of colorful images were taken by members of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills at a recent trip to the Tampa Aquarium.
Challenging conditions such as lighting, reflections and glare did not stop the members from taking outstanding and colorful images.
As one member put it, “The aquarium is so much more than fishes, gators and reptiles. There were also birds and mammals to be seen and photographed too.”
The challenge for the favorite image taken at the aquarium, like previous ones was difficult. With many great photos taken, making a choice for favorite was hard, but the favorite photo, a shark, was taken by Ed Reinsel.
At our August meeting members Donna Dominic and Rachelle Vance gave a very interesting and fun presentation on painting with light. The two women had prepared a colorful and informative slide show. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, the two planned evening practice sessions for our members had to be cancelled. They will be planned for a later date.
Field trip coordinator Donna Dominic has prepared more interesting and exciting one-day field trips for the upcoming months.
Over the past years, members have taken many field trips. We are happy to announce that we have two overnight trips in the planning stages. One of them will be an October trip and will include a visit to Orlando Wetlands.
At our next meeting, member Marty Dunn will be presenting “The Photographer’s Ephemeris.” Marty will explain how to use this application to show how to know where the sun and moon will rise and set. This is proves to invaluable tool for serious photographers.
Our club’s aims are to provide a friendly atmosphere for members to meet, exchange ideas, and learn the craft of photography. With this in mind, the club will be offering all registered member’s an opportunity to enter monthly competitions.
The club’s Advisory Board agrees that these contests will be a great learning tool for our members, as well as preparation for anyone entering contests run by international organizations.
To this end, two of our expert photographers, Jack Twiggs, an international Judge, and Bob Feldberg, have being working diligently over the summer months. They have developed a website for our club members, which is now being beta tested. Rules of entry for these contests are also being prepared and will be available soon.
The next club meeting is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2450 W. Norvel Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
For more information on the Photography Club of Citrus Hills, presentations, guest speakers and upcoming field trips, email chphotoclub18@gmail.com.
