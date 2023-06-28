The June field trip to the Butterfly Rainforest in Gainesville was a great hit with members of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills. It seemed that it was a draw for others that day too, but despite being busy, our members had many photo opportunities.
Before entering the butterfly enclosure, we found several interesting exhibits. At one table we were able to discover more about some of the snakes that are found in and around Florida and how to identify which are harmless and which are poisonous and avoided. Another had information about moths and butterflies found here.
Although the exhibit is not large, the many beautiful plants and colorful flowers simply added to the sight of many delicate winged creatures as they fluttered from blossom to blossom feeding on the nectar. However, the flowers are not the only source of food, several feeding stations can be seen in convenient spots, all with ripened fruit. These are often seen with many butterflies feeding or trying to get a free spot to enjoy a tasty snack.
One butterfly that many of us wanted to photograph that day was the Blue Morpho. That day, trying to get one perched with its wings open for us to photograph its beautiful blue wings was almost impossible.
I asked one of the keepers if there was a time that was best to find them perched long enough to photograph them, she told me on cooler days, these beautiful creatures liked to warm up in the sun, so in the mornings during our cooler months we would be more likely to see them.
This means another trip will be forthcoming. As we do after most field trips Donna Dominic, our field trip coordinator, had made a reservation at a local restaurant for a group lunch. We enjoyed a very good luncheon and enjoyed sharing the day’s photo experiences with our fellow members.
Following the field trip, participants submitted a favorite photo to our monthly challenge. All club members were asked to choose their favorite image, to be featured in our newsletter. It was a difficult choice since all of the photos were excellent. This month’s photo was taken by Judy Boyd. Congratulations, Judy.
Our field trip committee led by Donna Dominic does a wonderful job researching places of interest for our field trips. Donna often visits the location in advance to make certain it would be a place our members would enjoy. She has planned at least one trip a month to the end of this year, and has some great ideas for locations that would be of interest for the new year.
Another impromptu field trip in June was arranged by co-founder Jerry Dawson who works tirelessly behind the scenes. This week a small group visited Alyssa’s Critters Animal Rehab and Sanctuary in Crystal River. What a fun and interesting visit we had.
Alyssa introduced us to many of the animals there, all being cared for, rehabilitated, and many returned to the wild. Some had a permanent home with Alyssa, like the emu and the very inquisitive goats, or the hedgehogs
One special animal was the fawn, just 4 weeks old, brought there after its mother had been found hit by a passing vehicle. Alyssa explained that in another week or so, this sweet creature will be in a pen and will have no human contact until it is ready to be released back into the wild to find its own kind.
June was a busy field trip month, but we must not forget the June meeting, when members had the opportunity to meet and photograph a very special model, Zoe, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Member Rachelle Vance brought Zoe, who was such a well-behaved lady; she posed beautifully for us and was not bothered by all the people there. We have made her an honorary member of the club.
Our July meeting is at 4 p.m. July 12 at the Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, Lecanto. This month’s meeting will also be an interactive one. Members are encouraged to bring their cameras and learn the art of portrait photography.
Club member Ken Voegele will present this meeting. Ken is a professional photographer with many years’ experience as a wedding and portrait photographer.
For more information about the Photography Club of Citrus Hills, call Ann Brixey at 352 860 2763 or email chphotoclub18@gmail.com.
