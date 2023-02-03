The January meeting of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills was well attended. Bob Feldberg announced the winners of the club’s inaugural contest and ribbons were awarded.
There were seven classes in the contest with four winners in each category. First-place winners were:
- Class 1 — Wild Animal, Donna Dominic;
- Class 2 — Domestic Animal, Jerry Dawson;
- Class 3 — Natural Landscape, Doug Dortenzio;
- Class 4 — Camera Equipment Decorated For The Holidays, Donna Dominic;
- Class 5— Ornaments, Al Tigner;
- Class 6 — A Structure, Al Tigner;
- Class 7 — Colorful Abstract, Marty Dunn.
Congratulations to the winners and to all who entered. Thanks must also go to Jack Twiggs, Ken Voegele and Bob Feldberg, who all did a fine job judging.
Jackie Kramer (www.jackiekramerfineart.com/) then gave a wonderful slide show and talk on the art of phlorography, explaining some of the nuances that go into creating these beautiful works of art.
Her presentation with so many beautiful images, impressed and inspired members to try this beautiful art form for themselves and a challenge was issued to shoot three different images of the same flower.
Astrophotography is becoming more and more popular and many of our club members have expressed interest in learning more about this genre.
Club member Gary Barr, who has a great deal of experience in photographing the night skies, is the presenter at the Feb. 8 meeting, 4 p.m., at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church on Norvell Bryant Highway.
As photographers, we understand that taking a beautiful, praiseworthy image is not just pointing and shooting. Thought should go into the composition of the scene, or object you intend to photograph.
With this in mind, we offered members a Composition Workshop Feb. 2. Photographer Ken Voegele, an experienced, professional photographer, was instructor.
Like most experts, he is always willing to share his expertise and knowledge with those of us desiring to learn more about the art of photography. His classes are fun, and members always leave inspired to learn more.
There will be more workshops in future months, and these are free to our registered members. Guests may attend, but there will be a fee of $5 if they are not members of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills.
Club members also enjoy field trips. Often these are local, but the club also takes longer trips involving one or two nights away from home. All are in the planning stages and are to be announced in the future.
For more information about the club or any of the upcoming events, contact Ann Brixey at pcch18@gmail.com or 352-860-2763.
