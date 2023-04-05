The past few months have been eventful for members of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills.
Our February field trip took us to Cedar Key on a warm sunny afternoon. Expert photographer Ken Voegele was there to advise and answer any technical questions. Unfortunately, clear skies did not make for spectacular sunsets; we all agreed a return visit will have to be made.
So many people now use their iPhones to take their holiday snaps. For the March meeting, Board member Nancylee Mudd had arranged for our guest presenter, internationally known photographer Rad Drew, to give us some very practical hints on taking praiseworthy photographs with cell phones. Since many of our club members use their cell phones as an adjunct to their regular cameras, this was a great way to add to their photography skills.
Later in March, our field trip coordinator, Donna Dominic arranged a visit to the Drake Elm Farm to photograph the beautiful horses there. The sunny warm weather added to our enjoyment as we learned from owners Jonathon and Beth Feldt about their beautiful horses.
Cameras were busy as we took images of the horses in the paddock. Then to our delight, Beth took the horses out into the field where we were treated action photographs, and it was difficult to know who enjoyed it more, the horses or the photographers. All of the attendees expressed how much they enjoyed the visit, and all hoped to return in the future.
After a field trip, participants are asked to forward their favorite photos to Sue Voegele. Sue will prepare a slide show of the trip. Field trip slide shows will be feature at meetings in order that other members can view them.
Our first annual year-end contest was well received, with this in mind we have decided to offer bi monthly club challenges. At our April meeting, club member Jack Twiggs will explain how these challenges will be run. With helpful and constructive critiques from our experienced photographers, it will not only be fun to enter, but a way to learn and improve photographic skills.
Jack is also a member of the Photographic Society of America, (PSA) he will also give our club members a brief outline of the advantages of membership to this organization at the meeting.
The Photography Club of Citrus Hills belongs to two prestigious photographic organizations, The Florida Camera Council and The Photographic Society of America. Both societies offer so many resources to aid aspiring and experienced photographers. Meetings are at 4 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2450 W. Norvall Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
Ann Brixey does publicity for the Photography Club of Citrus Hills.
