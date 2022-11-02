The Photography Club of Citrus Hills enjoyed two presentations at the October meeting, both given by members.
An insight into, ‘“The World of 360 Degree Panorama Photography,” was given by Al Tigner. Al explained how, after watching a friend take 360 panos, he thought it might be fun to try it for himself.
We discovered that 360 panoramas capture a complete global view, not just what we normally see through the viewfinder. It was interesting for us to learn via Al’s expertise, what equipment is needed, and how to set up and shoot panoramas for ourselves. A slide show of some of Al’s own work ended this part of the program.
Bob Feldberg’s “Overview to HDR” (High Dynamic Range) was the second part of the meeting. We were introduced to another aspect of the photographic world. Some members said how they had often heard the term, but had no clear idea what was involved. It was interesting to discover how to achieve this for ourselves.
After his talk members were treated to seeing some of Bob’s spectacular photos he had taken on a recent trip to Costa Rica.
Both Al and Bob were happy to answer questions. They also provided on-line, in depth information sheets. These tip sheets are invaluable reference tools for members who wish to delve more into other forms of photography, or just to hone their technique.
Several field trips were held in October. The first was a visit to the Black Diamond Invitational Car Show, where many photos were taken of the lovely vehicles on display, along with some photographs of the members of the Citrus Hills Cycling Club.
Two weeks later, 12 photo club members enjoyed a leisurely morning boat trip on the Homosassa River. The weather cooperated and many birds were sighted and photographed along with river scenes.
Our November meeting at The Shepherd of the Hills, Episcopal Church is at 4 p.m. Nov. 9. The club is delighted to host guest speaker Daniel Bagen at this meeting, which will be open to members of the public at a minimal charge of $5 per person.
Daniel Bagan is a self-taught studio portrait photographer, based in St. Augustine, with a passion for capturing organic, compelling photos of unconventional subjects. Daniel began his career with film and a deep love of black and white portraits and as technology evolved, so did his approach to photography.
Daniel has been recognized for his powerful imagery which is a signature of his work. He has created successful commercial campaigns for corporations and individuals. Behind his easy manner is a passion to tell a story. His process is one of collaboration with his subjects and other artists.
Daniel is a highly regarded speaker teacher, hundreds of photographers have attended workshops put on by Daniel at his studio.
In the Photography Club of Citrus Hills, we have many talented and expert photographers. All of whom are happy to share their knowledge with fellow members.
The 2023 season is already being planned, with workshops, field trips and guest speakers. Photographers of all levels from beginner to expert are welcome to join us.
