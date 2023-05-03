In 2018, the Activities Department of our community offered a photographic presentation at a Lunch and Learn. As a new digital photographer, it was of great interest to me.
Jerry Dawson was the presenter and combined with a wonderful slide show of some of his work, he gave the audience a glimpse into his beginning interest in photography and how it has developed over the years.
There were several photographers set at the table I was at. Over lunch, our conversation was lively, a concern over the lack of a photography club within our development was expressed.
With this in mind, after chatting with Jerry about this, I contacted the Activities Director to explore the opportunity of starting a club. She gave me a list of all the requirements. I sent out emails to the people I had met. Jerry made certain that notices would go in local publications. The Activities Department promoted it in their newsletter. Thus, the Photography Club of Citrus Hills was born.
Jerry, as co -founder, promotes the club, in both advertising and marketing. His continued support has enabled the club to grow and flourish. Newspaper articles and advertising has encouraged new members of all abilities. Our expert photographers are always willing to help and give advice to less-experienced photographers.
Our club members have enjoyed local field trips, along with some we have taken far from home. There have been overnight trips within Florida to photograph wildlife. Several members have traveled further afield to Costa Rica where even more exotic wildlife can be found.
Members like Nancylee Mudd, Bob Feldberg, Jack Twiggs and Ken Voegele, have given interactive presentations, at meetings, or workshops. Bob Feldberg has prepared tip sheets in preparation for our various field trips.
Our field trip coordinator Donna Dominic has researched many places for members to visit. Sue Voegele and Bob Feldberg have prepared slide shows from field trips.
Other members have given presentations of their favorite genres of photography. From time to time we welcome professional photographers as guest speakers, often followed by workshops or field trips.
At the end of 2022, our Photographic Society of America representative and judge, Jack Twiggs, offered a year-end contest which was very well received. At our last meeting, he spoke about the advantages membership to the PSA has for our club. Since then, several of our members have taken individual membership in the organization.
Jack also explained how his recently developed fun, bi-monthly photo challenge will work. With such challenges all of our members will have the opportunity to learn and hone their photographic skills.
To help us learn how to edit and size images in preparation for our own and or outside photo contests, Jack Twiggs and Bob Feldberg have kindly agreed to present a one-day workshop on how to edit your raw or JPG files before submitting them. An explanation of contest rules will be emailed to all members well in advance of the submission date for our first contest.
Great weather and three different sites to visit saw our club members out in force for the April "Crabtastic Trio" field Trip, organized by Donna Dominic. The first place visited was The Crab Plant in Crystal River. There, members had a great opportunity to photograph some of the items used by the fishermen, such as buoys and nets, as well as practicing some macro photography with shells and such.
It was then on to Shrimp Landing, where a delicious supper of shrimp and fresh fish prepared and served from the food truck was enjoyed. Then, as boats arrived back and the day’s catch was brought to the cleaning stations. pelicans, cormorants and a white heron jostled for the scraps tossed by the fishermen as they cleaned and filleted their fish. When the feeding frenzy ended, club members traveled on to Fort Island Beach to catch the beautiful colors of the sunset.
As we have done with prior field trips, all participants were asked to forward their best shots to Sue Voegele, who prepares a slide show to be shown at the next meeting. To add to the fun, we now have a field trip photo challenge.
Members are asked to send their best and favorite image from the field trip to me and I then prepare an album that is posted on our member Facebook page. All members are asked to vote for their favorite image. The chosen images are then featured in the club’s newsletter and the monthly Chronicle column.
The winning photographs from this challenge were by Doug Dortenzio, Pat Dortenzio and Ed Reinsel.
The next meeting is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2450 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. The May field trip will be Wednesday May 17; this will be a visit to the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City.
For more information, email chphotoclub18@gmail.com; 352-860-2763.
