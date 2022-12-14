Lewis and Young Entertainment, a local production company, honors area actress Holly Sherwood as its December “Peeps in the Peep Sight” winner.
Lewis and Young also said they are staging a contest to find the best voice performer to read Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.”
The production company has started recognizing each month the people who contribute to the local theater scene by giving out a “Peeps in the Peep Sight” award. Videos of the winners can be viewed be clicking a link on Lewis and Young’s website, www.lyeusa.com.
Sherwood has performed on stage since her youth, when she appeared with the Kansas City Ballet’s “Nutcracker Suite.” She’s been active in community theater, appearing in over 40 productions in the past 25 years, playing everything from the beautiful girl next door to a homicidal hound
Locally, she’s performed with the Art Center of Citrus County, the Valerie Players, and Insomniac Theatre Company in Ocala.
She said in the “Peeps in the Peep Sight” video that her portrayal of Ethel Thayer, a woman considerably older than she is, in the Valerie Players’ summer production of “On Golden Pond” was one of her more challenging and favorite roles.
She was featured in Lewis and Young’s production of “Scary Stories for Christmas” at the Old Courthouse Dec. 15. She also is cast in their presentation Dec. 30 at the Valerie Theater of “Last Laughs for ’22: Old Time Radio Comedy Show.”
Young said Sherwood’s “great talent and versatility” led to her selection as the “Peep-in-the-Peep Sight” December winner.
As for the Edgar Allan Poe reading contest, Lewis and Young are seeking the best voice performer to read “The Raven,” for recording. They will award $50 to whomever wins the role.
Details and an online application are on the bottom of Lewis and Young’s home page at www.lyeusa.com. Young said the company hopes to hold three contests a year for voice performers.
