Peeps in the Peep Sight December honoree Holly Sherwood, pictured with producer Rex Young, has performed on stage since her youth, when she appeared with the Kansas City Ballet’s “Nutcracker Suite.” She’s been active in community theater, appearing in over 40 productions in the past 25 years, playing everything from the beautiful girl next door to a homicidal hound

Lewis and Young Entertainment, a local production company, honors area actress Holly Sherwood as its December “Peeps in the Peep Sight” winner.

Lewis and Young also said they are staging a contest to find the best voice performer to read Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.”

