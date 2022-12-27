CC Scene funeral for a gangster cast

From left, Juno Payne-Umbehant, who plays Joey; Jojo Gregory, who plays Ruby; Charles Niski, who plays Frankie and who also is performing several technical functions and owns the production company; Emily Cyr who plays Lena and serves as makeup artist; Gayla Simmons, who plays Agent Farmer; Melanie Burkhardt, who plays the hostess; and Kristi Fuller. who serves as an assistant stage manager of “Funeral for a Gangster.” The interactive murder-mystery is being produced Jan. 27-29 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness by Under Siege Enterprises. 

 Margo Wilson

Pay your respects to dearly departed gangster Vito “The Gut” Marzetti in your 1920s flapper and “fella” duds and guess where Vito left the key to his cash stash when Under Siege Enterprises presents “Funeral for a Gangster” Jan. 27-29 at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness.

Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and for those who guess where the key is.

