Pay your respects to dearly departed gangster Vito “The Gut” Marzetti in your 1920s flapper and “fella” duds and guess where Vito left the key to his cash stash when Under Siege Enterprises presents “Funeral for a Gangster” Jan. 27-29 at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness.
Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and for those who guess where the key is.
Charles Niski, whose production company is staging the show, said if he were sitting in the audience, “I’d be hooting and hollering and having fun.”
Maz Karreman, who is directing the play, said because the play occurs during a memorial service, there’s not a lot of physical action, so the focus is on the actors reacting to each other.
The acting is “based on subtlety and the emotions of the people,” he said.
He’s a first-time director, although he’s been an assistant director and has plenty of theater experience. He’s also teaming up with his wife, LouAnn Boemio, who is serving as assistant director and stage manager.
She will be directing a future Under Siege show.
Karreman said although he’s calling the shots for this production, when he’s at home, he and Boemio have a “50-50” partnership.
Karreman said Niski has been “super supportive,” and he expects the cast will be “super put together.”
The play, he said, is “a really smooth and fun show.”
The show is set in a speakeasy and the set includes a bar, a piano, and a casket.
Cast members include: Melanie Burkhardt as the hostess; Niski as Frankie; Jojo Gregory as Ruby; Juno Payne-Umbehant as Joey; Emily Cyr as Lena, and Gayla Simons as Agent Farmer.
The crew includes: Kristi Fuller and Jordan Pinter as assistant stage managers; Niski as technical director; Wesley Green as set designer; Ashley Cvoliga-Camacho doing makeup design and Emily Cry serving as makeup artist; and Niski doing video, sound and light design and Green serving as video, sound, and light operator.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29. Tickets are $20, with a 15% discount to those who purchase eight or more tickets at one time.
Tickets are available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the Valerie Theatre box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For general information about the Valerie Theatre, call 352-341-7850.
The theater is at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness.
