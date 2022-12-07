The Will McLean Foundation’s Sunday Sampler Concert Series will feature the musical stylings of Partchwork on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. in the historic Dunnellon Depot, 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon. A donation is $15 (cash preferred) at the door.
Patchwork is a group of four women and one guy who play everything from original Florida folk, country and bluegrass to '40s swing and rhythm and blues. The group is renowned for their award-winning songs, soaring sisterly harmonies and creative arrangements.
The group consists of Cathy DeWitt on guitar and vocals, Jolene Jones on mandolin, harmonica and vocals, Annie McPherson on bass and vocals, Janet Rucker on banjo, guitar and vocals, and David Cook on dobro, guitar and mandolin.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In addition to adding their (mostly!) feminine Florida flavor to special events at the Appleton Museum in Ocala, the Cummer Museum in Jacksonville and the Sunday Sampler in Dunnellon, they have also been broadcast live on national public television and radio. They are a favorite at the Florida Folk Festival, Downtown Arts Festival in Gainesville, and many other annual events.
The Will McLean Foundation’s mission is to support Florida artists and raise awareness of Florida’s history and culture, with a motto of “saving Florida through music”. The foundation also offers an annual music festival, the Will McLean Festival, held on the second weekend of March at the Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville.
For more information about the Foundation, its activities, and the annual Will McLean Music Festival, please visit www.willmclean.com. As the number of new COVID cases in our area continues to decrease, masks will be optional. Please make the most appropriate decision for yourself and your health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.