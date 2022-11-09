It’s almost time for the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail.
This event is located 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River.
It’s a popular show with no entrance fee, but they do accept donations for their local charities and scholarships. This yearly festival is presented by the Ozello Civic Association with proceeds going to local charities.
Don’t miss this well-liked festival where you step back in time as you stroll around old Florida from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And there is free parking.
In the past, they’ve donated funds to Precious Paws, Children’s Advocacy Center, The Sanctuary, Pet Meals on Wheels, CCFAP, veterans groups, the Family Resource Center, Jesse’s Place and more, and have bought turkeys for the SOS Food Bank.
“We’ve also donated to a family in need in our area,” said
Susan Mahoney, chairperson of the festival. She can be reached at 202-669-0142 for vendor questions, etc., or at ozellocivicassociation@gmail.com.
They donate yearly to their annual Education Scholarship Fund to support graduates with ties to Ozello to pursue college or trade schools and they donate to Toys For Tots.
As in the past, Tammy Jenkins is again the 2022 advertising chairperson. Jenkins can be reached at 352-794- 6876 for questions about advertising or at tammykoo1@gmail.com
“As a nonprofit organization, we accept all in- kind advertising and appreciate all our sponsors,’’ Jenkins said.
Approximately 50 booths will be displayed with unique artists and crafters, plus three food vendors from the Ozello area.
There will be a variety of arts and crafts on display; for example, wood turned items such as bowls, platters, etc., striking metal art, handmade men’s leather belts, lovely wind chimes, tasty jams and jellies, beautiful copper wire medallions, candles made from coconut wax, numerous plants, infused vinegar salsa, homemade fudge, quilts and quilted items and much more. A nonprofit bird rescue called “Perch” will be on hand for education.
“Our local Ozello restaurants will be on site to provide their various delicacies including our blue crabs such as blue crab cakes and other scrumptious blue crab items, ” said Mahoney.
Those local restaurants are Backwater Fins, The Island Outpost and Peck’s Old Port Cove. Water and lemonade will also be available for sale.
This is a Citrus County Chronicle-sponsored event.
“There will not be a kayak drawing this year, but instead they will have 50/50 drawings every hour,” said Mahoney.
No pets are allowed at this festival.
“Come spend the day in Ozello’s old Florida and enjoy good food and get your holiday shopping started with local arts and crafts vendors,” said Mahoney.
