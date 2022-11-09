CC Ozello festival file photo

Debby Rasmussen checks out a “stuffed” lobster at the 2019 Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival at the Ozello Civic Club. The lobster was a creation of crustacean taxidermy by RJ Oceans. The festival is now in it’s 16th year and is presented by the Ozello Civic Association.

 Chronicle file photo

It’s almost time for the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail.

This event is located 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.