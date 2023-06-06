CC Ocala symphony

OCALA -- The Ocala Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2023-24 season with timeless masterworks, two world premieres and stellar soloists under the baton of Maestro Matthew Wardell. The season begins July 2 with "Red, White and Ocala Symphony Blue" and subscription performances begin in October.

The upcoming season will feature six subscription concerts and eight special events, consisting of three multimedia performances for guests of all ages.

