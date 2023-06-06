OCALA -- The Ocala Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2023-24 season with timeless masterworks, two world premieres and stellar soloists under the baton of Maestro Matthew Wardell. The season begins July 2 with "Red, White and Ocala Symphony Blue" and subscription performances begin in October.
The upcoming season will feature six subscription concerts and eight special events, consisting of three multimedia performances for guests of all ages.
The Symphony’s Special Concert selection is on sale now, including two multimedia performances and Ocala Symphony Chorus concerts. Tickets range from $15 to $40 for adults and $10 for students.
“They say you can’t have it all. Well, this season might just disprove that! You have a superbly talented orchestra playing mind-blowingly exciting core repertoire from composers like Mahler and Tchaikovsky alongside new works by preeminent living composers like Stella Sung and Paul Richards,” said Matthew Wardell, music director and conductor of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra.
“We have incredible soloists in clarinetist Jackie Glazier, pianist Andreas Klein, and baritone Tony Offerle with some fantastic guests on the podium like Edward Leonard and one of our perennial favorites, Raymond Chobaz. We have holiday pops, some of the best film music and finally, two unforgettable choir concerts led by our choirmaster and Assistant Conductor Joshua Mazur with the Ocala Symphony Chorus! Nothing is to be missed!”
Current Ocala Symphony subscribers can renew their subscriptions today by calling the box office at 352-351-1606 or visiting in person Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New subscribers can begin purchasing on July 15 at 10 a.m. Season subscribers can save as much as 42% over single tickets, priority seating, free ticket exchanges and other loyalty perks.
